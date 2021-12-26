Ashley Iaconetti Shares Sweet New Baby Bump Pic

Just weeks away from giving birth, “Bachelor in Paradise” star Ashley Iaconetti is showing off her growing baby bump in an Instagram post. She is currently expecting her first child with fellow Bachelor Nation alum Jared Haibon.

As she captioned the photo, “You’re telling me I still have 7 more weeks of expanding at an accelerated rate? How does the body do this?”

Married since 2019, the couple announced their pregnancy on an Amazon Live stream in July. The following month, they revealed they are expecting a boy. Iconetti’s due date is in February.

She mused on his size in an Instagram post on November 10, 2021. Sharing a photo with her husband, she wrote, “I’m afraid this kid is gonna be huge! He was in the 90th percentile for size at my 20 week ultrasound. (A lot of people have told me this doesn’t mean much in the long run.) This photo is me at 25 weeks.”

Iaconetti Was Sick During Her First Trimester

Known for being open with fans, Iaconetti has been sharing the less social media-friendly sides of pregnancy.

On December 6, 2021, the 33-year-old shared a video on social media showing off how celebrities and influencers post about their pregnancies versus her reality. She wrote in part, “don’t feel guilty if you don’t like the feeling of being pregnant. It’s not often picture pleasant.”

After their pregnancy announcement, the couple shared a photo of Haibon holding Iaconetti’s hair while she leaned over a toilet. In the caption, she admitted that while they are “excited,” the pregnancy “has not been a delight.”

Iaconetti explained, “The nausea has been relentless and I throw up multiple times most days. I knew the first trimester wasn’t easy for most, but I didn’t imagine my life to come to a standstill feeling like I have an extreme hangover for 5 weeks and counting.”

Her acne also reappeared, as she revealed in her Instagram Story. “The pregnancy acne hit hard this week,” she wrote over closeups of her face. “2 weeks ago I was almost completely clear. I’ve never had forehead acne before.”

The Couple Opened a Coffee Shop & Lounge

A baby is not the only new venture for Iaconetti and Haibon. Ahead of welcoming their son, the couple started another new venture: owning a coffee shop.

Haibon first announced the new business venture on Instagram in September, writing, “I couldn’t be more excited to open! It has always been my dream to have my own place. We will be located in South County Commons down in South Kingstown, Rhode Island.”

That dream became a reality on December 5, 2021, when he was joined by Iaconetti and their dog Lois to cut the ribbon at the opening of Audrey’s Coffee House & Lounge. It is named after Haibon’s mother.

On Instagram, the mother-to-be described the business as “a cozy coffee shop turned martini/wine bar at night.” She also gave a shoutout to her husband, writing, “He’s been putting in 16 hour days, but the hard work is reflected in what he’s created.”

