Ashley Iaconetti & Jared Haibon Tease Family News

“Bachelor in Paradise” stars Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon are ready to take a big leap in their lives. The two are already parents of one son, Dawson, and they have talked about wanting to give him a sibling at some point. Apparently, they are at the stage where they are ready to make that a reality.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jared Haibon & Ashley Iaconetti Are Officially Trying for a Baby

During the October 15 episode of the podcast “Help! We Suck at Being Newlyweds,” Haibon told his co-hosts, Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert, the news. “Ashley and I are no longer about to attempt to try to have number two,” he stated.

Initially, that sounded as if the “Bachelor in Paradise” stars had changed their game plan about when to have a second child, and Miller-Keyes gasped. Haibon didn’t leave everybody hanging, though. He explained, “We are in the process of trying.”

Haibon continued, “It’s a big announcement. We’re trying. We’re like, we have the ovulation schedule, this month is the first month we’re trying, so, it’s, like, it’s happening.”

The “Bachelor in Paradise” stars welcomed Dawson Dimitri Brady Haibon on January 31, 2022. Iaconetti did not have an easy pregnancy with Dawson, and she was quite open and honest about how difficult the experience was.

While having a newborn, Iaconetti and Haibon navigated some additional major life changes. He pursued his dream of opening a coffee shop, and the couple sold the house they thought was their dream home so they could move closer to the shop.

Both “Bachelor in Paradise” stars admitted it was difficult during that first year of Dawson’s life. Haibon worked a lot of hours, and the baby wasn’t always easy. Despite those difficulties, they both knew that at some point, they wanted Dawson to have a sibling.

The couple was not in a rush, though. The “Bachelor in Paradise” stars had previously indicated they would probably start trying for a second baby soon, and now Haibon confirmed they are actively forging forward.

Haibon Admitted It’s Amazing & Terrifying

As Haibon shared more about officially starting to try for a second baby, he admitted, “It is amazing. It’s terrifying. And wonderful, I think. We’ll find out.” He joked about the process being “a grind,” pointing out, “There’s a difference between sex and trying-to-have-a-baby sex.

The “Bachelor in Paradise” star also marveled at the journey the couple has been on, and is about to go on again. “It’s crazy, just to think, everything that has happened in our life over the past year and a half, we’re just gonna do it again.”

Haibon also shared some examples with Miller-Keyes and Unglert about how the couple’s process to get pregnant differs from just day-to-day intimacy. “It’s just a process,” he detailed. “Because, like, the first day, okay, great, cool,” Haibon noted.

Trying to follow an ovulation chart and intentionally aim to get pregnant, however, changes things. Haibon indicated sex then is more of a chore or an obligation, in a sense.

During the podcast, Miller-Keyes told Haibon, “But everyone says it’s easier the second time,” meaning raising a second baby. Haibon paused, and replied, “From your lips to God’s ears.”

“Bachelor in Paradise” fans took to the podcast’s Instagram page to share their excitement over the news.

“YAYY Jared and Ashley!!! How exciting,” gushed one supporter.

“Good luck guys!!! I hope it’s a girl,” added another.