Astrid Loch Explains Decision to Keep Newborn Baby’s Sex a Secret

Astrid Loch reacted to critics who are questioning the secrecy surrounding her newborn baby. The “Bachelor in Paradise” star welcomed her first child with fiancé Kevin Wendt on November 20, 2021.

While the reality stars shared photos and revealed the baby’s birthdate and time of arrival (2:02 a.m.), the couple’s Instagram posts made no mention of the baby’s name or sex, and the child’s face was also purposely covered in the photos. New dad Kevin shared a pic of the newborn in a black onesie and cap as he described the baby as “this perfect munchkin.” Astrid tagged her post with #babywendt.

In comments to the post, fans repeatedly asked the couple if their baby is a boy or a girl.

In a Reddit thread, one commenter speculated that the couple could be waiting for a magazine exclusive to make their full reveal. Another Redditor that a friend of Astrid’s may have accidentally revealed that the baby is a boy, but that Astrid seems to have deleted the comment.

Astrid Explained Why the Couple is Keeping Their Baby’s Sex a Secret

In a post on her Instagram story, Astrid shared a message from a follower who asked if there’s a “reason” why the couple is keeping their baby’s “gender a secret.”

“I understand if you want to keep it to yourselves,” the commenter added. “But then don’t post at all. At this point it seems as though you’re trying to tease people.”

Astrid first clarified the gender question, writing that the word should be “sex but ok.”

She then reminded fans that while she and Kevin “love” to share things with their followers, it is not their “priority” to put their entire lives on the internet.

“We will share more with you when we feel comfortable and when the time is right for US,” she added. “We have kept baby w’s face, sex, and name to ourselves as we’ve wanted to make sure we get a chance to share those personal things with our close friends and family FIRST. It does not sit right with us for the important people in our lives to find something out on the internet along with strangers.”

Astrid also explained that she and Kevin are “first-time parents” who are simply trying to “navigate” this “new stage” of their lives.

Astrid added that while she doesn’t owe the original commenter an explanation, she wanted to respond to other fans who have asked questions about the baby.

Kevin Also Questioned Fans’ Comments

Kevin has also clapped back at critics. After the couple shared a tour of their nautical-themed baby’s nursery on Instagram, one fan noted that it looked like “lots of little boy outfits” in the closet.

“These comments confuse me,” Kevin replied. “So my daughter (if it’s a girl) can’t wear our city’s sports teams jerseys? Astrid has a leafs and raptors jerseys, and she is very much a girl. Help me understand.”

When another commenter questioned the room’s color scheme, he wrote, “What’s a girl colour?”

Whether it’s a girl or a boy, the Wendt baby will have plenty of sports-themed clothing. A previous Instagram post showed Kevin holding up a pint-sized New England Patriots outfit meant for his newborn child.

