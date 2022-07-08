‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Like ‘Herding Cats’ Due to Drama, Teases Jesse Palmer

Spoilers for “Bachelor in Paradise” season 8 are trickling out now that filming has wrapped in Mexico, and it’s shaping up to be a wild journey for everyone involved. Host Jesse Palmer just shared some tidbits regarding what viewers can expect, and his teasers synced up nicely with some previously revealed spoilers. He played coy when it came to specifics, but he clearly had a blast leading the season 8 crew and it sounds as if there will be plenty of juicy developments for viewers to embrace this fall when the season airs.

Here’s what you need to know:

Palmer Promises Chaos, Twists & Turns

Palmer joined the July 7 Us Weekly podcast “Here for the Right Reasons” to share some insider scoop from Mexico. One big “Bachelor in Paradise” spoiler floating around is that there is a potentially wild twist incorporated into season 8. According to teasers previously shared by spoiler king Reality Steve, there will be a twist similar to what the show “Love Island” does with their “Casa Amor” complication.

After the first few days of filming, Reality Steve explained, the men and women in Mexico were separated and kept apart until the next rose ceremony. Then, new contestants arrived. Five new women joined the men’s group, and five men joined the women’s group. Once everybody was brought back together again, some tough decisions needed to be made for those who developed connections with the new arrivals.

The podcast host hinted at this twist and asked Palmer for details. While he did not specifically confirm this specific twist, he seemed to suggest the rumors were true. “Yes, never before seen things [are] taking place in Paradise,” he teased. Season 8 also reportedly has more contestants involved than all the previous seasons, and Palmer seemed to confirm that spoiler too. “it’s insane down here. It’s absolutely crazy. There’s all these people. It is just so much chaos, so much drama.”

Paradise Was ‘Magic’ & Presented Big Challenges

The “Bachelor in Paradise” host noted he’s watched the show for years, but as fans know, this is his first time hosting the series. He reiterated that they’ve been “switching things up” to keep all the contestants on their toes, and he acknowledged, “It’s hard to keep track of it all, to be honest.” Palmer also joked that as amazing as the experience has been, “It’s like herding cats when you have this many people in this much drama.” He promised it’s a lot of fun and added, “This place is magic.”

Reality Steve recently revealed tantalizing tidbits about what went down with the final couples in terms of engagements, splits, and everything in-between. There will be some surprising pairings, from the sounds of things, and viewers will have some hot couples to root for as contestants connect with one another. Previous spoilers have teased villains, shakeups, and instant connections, and it should make for a wild ride. Season 8 of “Bachelor in Paradise” premieres on September 27, and the fans are definitely eager to tune in to see how Palmer handles his cat-herding duties.