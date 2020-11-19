WATCH: New ‘Bachelor’ Promo Gives Spoilers About Matt James

Fans of The Bachelor got a sneak peek at Matt James’ season during the series premiere of Big Sky on ABC. In it, viewers got their first look at the man largely unknown to the franchise.

The teaser revealed James has yet to fall in love, with longtime host Chris Harrison asking, “You’ve never been in love?” Appearing to await the arrival of his contestants, James responded, “I haven’t.” With a grin, Harrison informs him, “My job is to change that.”

Your First Look at Matt James! – The BachelorAfter meeting Matt James as a prospective suitor for “The Bachelorette,” thousands of fans swooned over the would-be cast member. He is the total package: strong family values, a great career, and over the past few months, he has used his growing platform for good. While much of Bachelor Nation has fallen in love with… 2020-11-18T17:33:48Z

James is making history as the franchise’s first Black Bachelor and third Black lead, following in the footsteps of Rachel Lindsay and Tayshia Adams. Originally cast as a contestant on Clare Crawley‘s season, James has not appeared on any previous iterations of the dating franchise. Fans of Tyler Cameron may recognize James as his best friend and integral member of the “Quarantine Crew.”

The Bachelor is set to premiere on January 4, putting the franchise back on schedule. This was the first year to not feature a season of Bachelor in Paradise, with The Bachelorette airing months later than intended. The Bachelorette was forced to shut down production during the COVID-19 pandemic, with filming resuming in a “bubble” after all cast and crew quarantined.

James and his contestants had to abide by the same protocol, quarantining before production could start at the Nemacolin Woodlands Resort in Pennsylvania, as reported by Reality Steve. While the season typically starts at the Bachelor Mansion, it was relocated to an all-inclusive resort where all dates will be hosted given current travel restrictions.

Stop reading now if you want to avoid SPOILERS for season 25 of The Bachelor.

Here’s what we know about the upcoming season of The Bachelor:

James Handed out His First Impression Rose

Reality Steve revealed James handed out his first impression rose to Abigail Heringer from Salem, Oregon.

The 25-year-old Client Financial Manager at Opus Agency wears cochlear implants after being born deaf. “I was surprised she was willing to share her story about her hearing loss,” her mother, Suzie, told The Statesman-Journal. “It’s something she usually doesn’t talk about.” Though her mom told the publication that “With her disability if that can impact one other person, it’s worth sharing the story.”

Heringer is among the 43 women cast for this season. Reality Steve has confirmed 10 of those contestants were already eliminated, including Saneh Ste Clare, Nicole Rovner, Marie Dolce, Kennedy Taylor and Kimberly Courneya.

Fan-Favorites of Bachelor Nation Have Appeared

As is occurring this season with the likes of DeAnna Pappas, Ashley Iaconetti, Jared Haibon and Wells Adams appearing on The Bachelorette, the upcoming season of The Bachelor is no different.

While many assumed, it has been confirmed that Tyler Cameron will make an appearance. First reported by Reality Steve, recently Cameron told Chicks in the Office, “I saw him recently.” Though he added, “No spoilers!”

“JoJo’s been out there, Tayshia has been out there, Wells has been there, Tyler Cameron has been out there, and I can tell you that Hannah Brown arrived there on Sunday,” wrote Reality Steve on his website earlier this month.

Viewers can watch James’ search for love in January on ABC.

