‘Bachelorette’ Frontrunner’s Comments Spark Questions About His Genuineness

Among the 31 men Clare Crawley met on night one of The Bachelorette was former NFL player turned model and host, Dale Moss. During the show’s delay in production, Moss returned to his hometown of Brandon, South Dakota. While there, he spoke with Midco Sports Network about his aspirations in the entertainment industry.

“Currently I am a model with Wilhelmina International and a sports and entertainment host. That’s always been one of my focuses,” said Moss during the interview. He continued, “I think how Ryan Seacrest has built a brand, and really an empire, is amazing and I’d love to model my career after him.”

Since the interview, Dale Moss has switched representation to EWG Management.

Moss is also interested in doing work behind the lens. “I’m doing a lot of producing, you know,” said Moss, adding “live events, which you know obviously isn’t going on right now. Working on a documentary and that’s under my company Moss Martin Media.”

He described his passion for media on his website, writing:

“My passion for storytelling and ability to connect with people across different industries has made me a sought after entertainment host and media personality. Beyond being featured in some of the industry’s top fashion, fitness, lifestyle publications I’ve expanded my reach producing and providing creative direction on projects with global brands such as Under Armour, Hugo Boss, Express, United Airlines and the top media outlets.”

In the recent promo for this season of The Bachelorette, fellow contestant Ed Waisbrot seemingly accuses Moss of being there for fame. In the franchise’s history, accusations of this nature are deemed not being there for the right reasons. He appears to tell Moss, “You’re phony and you’re fraudulent, you’re artificial, you’re everything fake. The cameras are here, you’re a completely different person.”

This sentiment is touched on by Bennett Jordan, who says, “It’s only a matter of time before Clare realizes the truth that Dale’s maybe not who Clare thinks he is.”

Crawley and Moss Quit the Show Together According to Rumors

Viewers have already watched Crawley’s strong initial reaction to Moss, saying “I think I just met my husband” after he first greeted her. She would go on to give him her first impression rose.

If the rumors are accurate, their relationship progresses far enough that they quit the show together. According to Life & Style, Crawley threatened to quit her season after 12 days, because she fell in love with Moss. These reports have been backed up by Entertainment Tonight, among other publications. Life & Style also reports the couple is now engaged.

Though ABC has yet to confirm, those same publications report Tayshia Adams steps in as Bachelorette in Crawley’s stead.

Crawley Has Denied the Rumors

During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to promote her season of The Bachelorette, Crawley denied the rumors she fell in love with Moss and quit the show.

Jimmy Kimmel asked her, “The rumor is that you hit off with Dale so famously that you said, ‘This is it. I’m not going through this charade, I’m not going through this whole process. I found the guy, that’s why I came, and adios. Goodbye everybody. I’m leaving.’ True or False?”

Crawley denied the claims, telling Kimmel, “Well that’s what the rumor is. I can confirm that’s false. That did not happen like that.”

However, she did confirm that she looked up her contestants while home during the production delay. “I googled all the men that were going to be on the season, took lots of notes,” said Crawley. During this process, she said of Moss, “There were just a lot of good things that aligned with what I’m looking for that he kind of embodied.”

Viewers can watch if the rumors are true on ABC every Tuesday at 8/7c.

