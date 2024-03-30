Jenn Tran’s ‘The Bachelorette’ Season Starts With a Big Change

The 2024 season of “The Bachelorette” is starting to film and Jenn Tran is handing out roses as she looks for love. Tran was announced as the next lead during Joey Graziadei’s finale of “The Bachelor,” and it came as a big surprise. Now it has been revealed there is another significant surprise incorporated into the beginning of Tran’s season.

Here’s what you need to know

Jenn Tran’s Season Isn’t Using the Usual California Mansion

On March 28, the newly-minted “Bachelorette” star chatted with Entertainment Tonight about her upcoming season. Fans were quick to notice that they were standing in front of a mansion, but not “THE” mansion.

One fan on YouTube questioned, “Why the new place?”

As Cosmopolitan noted, the franchise has utilized a specific property in California for the first few episodes of most seasons of “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette.”

The iconic mansion is located in the Agoura Hills area, House Digest shared, and the franchise began using it in 2007. The house was transformed for every season, with the owner’s belongings removed and even the walls repainted.

The estate is actually named Villa de la Vina and has a listing on Airbnb for renting. The listing indicates the price is $30,000 per night. However, there seems to be no availability for the foreseeable future.

ET Online revealed that for Tran’s first night of filming, the action was slated to play out at the Hummingbird Nest Ranch, instead. The ranch is located in Santa Susana, California.

Tran told the media outlet, “I think what I’ve been trying to tell myself [is I’m the] first Asian Bachelorette, first [Physician’s Assistant] student, we’re really breaking the mold this season.” She continued, “I feel like a new mansion is the perfect way to break the mold.”

The outlet also confirmed what podcaster and blogger Reality Steve previously revealed. Tran and her men will start traveling immediately after the first rose ceremony.

Jenn Tran & Her ‘Bachelorette’ Suitors Will Be on the Move

On March 29, Reality Steve addressed the big change in his “Daily Roundup” podcast. He mentioned that this mansion has been used by the franchise once before. The one-season franchise spinoff “Listen to Your Heart” was filmed there.

During his March 25 podcast, Reality Steve shared what he knew about filming locations for Tran’s season. He had already heard that most of the season would be filmed internationally.

Reality Steve indicated that after the first night of filming, international travel would begin. He also noted that the first two locations for Tran and her guys would be Australia and New Zealand. One American city will be used further down the line, before hometowns.

“The Bachelorette” fans were quick to notice the change in location during Tran’s interview.

One fan in “The Bachelor” subreddit questioned, “Is that the Listen to Your Heart mansion in Simi Valley?”

Another Redditor wondered, “Do we know why they’ll be at another mansion?”

“I’m actually glad they’re not doing it at bachelor mansion. [To be honest] I always thought it looked like a fancy Olive Garden (and like, not in a good way),” admitted someone else.

Nobody from the franchise has revealed the decision for the venue change. Will “The Golden Bachelorette” use that location too? Was the usual mansion unavailable? Did producers choose a different spot because they only needed it for one night?

Tran is excited to get started and additional “Bachelorette” spoilers should emerge as filming takes place.