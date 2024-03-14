‘The Golden Bachelorette’ Spoilers Indicate a Lead Has Been Chosen: ‘She’s Amazing’

Gerry Turner’s run as “The Golden Bachelor” was a big success, and since it began, fans have been clamoring for a “Golden Bachelorette” spinoff. After a lot of waiting, ABC finally confirmed they would be pursuing the idea. Now, an insider has teased that a lady to lead the season has been chosen.

Here’s what you need to know:

‘The Golden Bachelorette’ Casting Director Revealed the Pick Is in Place

On February 27, Eyewitness News ABC 7 shared an interview with Jacqui Pitman, who is casting for “The Golden Bachelorette.” The chat was for their “Playing the Field: A Bachelor Podcast” segment with Ryan Field, Jen Matarese, and Gina Sirico.

Pitman talked quite a bit about the process she has been working through with the male applicants. She briefly touched on the lead for “The Golden Bachelorette” though, too.

At one point, Sirico noted that Pitman and the network seemingly had their lead “pretty much set.” Then, Sirico asked for hints regarding who might have been chosen. “Is it somebody from the [‘Golden Bachelor’] cast, is it somebody from outside?”

Unfortunately, Pitman wasn’t willing to dish out any particularly juicy details. She laughed and replied, “I can tell you nothing. I can tell you nothing.”

Pitman did make it clear, though, that the network has decided who will hand out roses as “The Golden Bachelorette.” Pitman teased, “But, she’s amazing.”

That was all Sirico was able to get from Pitman on that front.

The Potential Male Contestants Are Familiar With ‘The Golden Bachelor’ Ladies

Sirico later shared one more interesting tidbit about the upcoming leading lady. “Jacqui told me that a lot of those guys that she’s spoken to so far have watched [‘The Golden Bachelor’] and they have their picks of who they want [‘The Golden Bachelorette’ lead] to be.”

There has been speculation that perhaps ABC would tap someone famous for the gig. Susan Lucci and Kathy Lee Gifford have been mentioned, for example. However, Turner’s group of ladies from “The Golden Bachelor” were very popular with viewers. Looking at the women from that debut “Golden Bachelor” season would give the network lots great options to consider.

Pitman revealed to Sirico the prospective bachelors for “The Golden Bachelorette” have “Talked to her extensively about who they would love for it to be.” It seems one of Turner’s ladies is preparing for the role, given those hints.

As she talked about the process of casting the men, Pitman explained, “I’m looking for guys, all shapes, sizes, all heights, and diversity. All kinds of diversity.” She noted she’s looking for diversity in backgrounds and stories, not just demographics such as race or age.

She added, “I’ve had widowers, I’ve had men who’ve been married once or twice, and what I’m looking for in those stories are the ‘why’ of it all.” Pitman explained, “We want to have guys that are great catches for our girl, right? And that comes in all shapes and sizes, but I need to know the why of it.”

If the potential contestants have been married, Pitman wants to know why it didn’t last. If they cheated, she wants to know why they cheated, and so on. “You know, those are real stories and I want to know all of it.”

“The Golden Bachelorette” casting director added she also looks for men with empathy, compassion, charisma, and great energy. “I want, when he gets out of the limo, for a bachelorette to go, ‘Wow’ 25 times.”

Bachelor Nation Fans Have Their Favorites

Two likely frontrunners to be “The Golden Bachelorette” are Leslie Fhima and Faith Martin. They both had overnight dates with Turner but didn’t receive his final rose.

Other “The Golden Bachelor” fans have suggested contestants such as Susan Noles, Ellen Goltzer, or Joan Vassos. After Pitman’s tease about “The Golden Bachelorette” lead, fans took to “The Bachelor” subreddit to rally for their pick.

“I really hope it’s Leslie or Susan,” one Redditor commented.

Another noted, “I hope it’s Faith!”

“Please not Leslie,” suggested someone else.

“Please let it be a random 60+ y/o woman,” pleaded a fourth Redditor.

“My bet’s on Joan,” added a different poster.