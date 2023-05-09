‘Bachelorette’ Shares Sweet Gender Reveal After Baby Bump Debut

A former “Bachelorette” lead seems to be in full baby preparation mood now that she has publicly shared her pregnancy news. Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs, who fell in love during season 7 of “Bachelor in Paradise,” are expecting their first child. A couple of weeks after sharing their baby news with “Bachelor Nation,” Kufrin debuted her baby bump while attending a wedding in Tennessee. Now, the couple has shared a video highlighting their recent gender reveal and everybody loved it.

Here’s what you need to know:

Becca Kufrin & Thomas Jacobs Are Expecting a Boy

On May 5, Jacobs and Kufrin posted a video of their gender reveal on their Instagram pages. The “Bachelor in Paradise” duo set up the reveal with a baseball theme. As the camera rolled, Kufrin tossed a ball toward Jacobs, and he was supposed to hit it so it would explode with either pink or blue powder to reveal whether the couple was expecting a girl or a boy. Apparently, however, the first toss did not go according to plan. Jacobs hit the ball, but rather than open up with blue or pink powder, it stayed intact and flew straight into Kufrin. Luckily, the plan was successful after another try.

As Jacobs hit the ball again, blue powder immediately filled the air between Kufrin and Jacobs. He threw the bat high into the air and rushed to scoop Kufrin up in his arms. It sounded as if there were a couple of people with the couple in the background who cheered as the blue powder spread through the air. In the caption of her Instagram post, Kufrin wrote, “It’s a… LITTLE TOMMY.”

‘Bachelor Nation’ Went Wild Over the News

“Bachelor Nation” fans and former contestants flooded the comments section of the Instagram post with loving notes of excitement. Jacobs wrote, “Daddy loves you so much baby boy,” and other previous “Bachelor in Paradise” stars like Abigail Heringer, Mari Pepin, Kendall Long, Serene Russell, and Wells Adams commented too.

“YAYAYYAYA TATUM’S FUTURE BFF!!!!!” gushed Tia Booth, who welcomed her first son, Tatum Booth Mock, with her fiance in January.

Mikey Planeta, a fellow contestant from Katie Thurston’s season of “The Bachelorette,” joked, “I know this man did not hit a line drive back at you and y’all’s baby.” Kufrin jokingly replied, “You’d think I’d get a bit more respect from this man!” while Jacobs added, “Reflexes start in the womb if we want him eventually starting for the @padres.” In another comment, Planeta asked when Baby Jacobs could “start lifting weights with his dad and uncle? Right away? A couple months? A year? Because I’m writing his lifting program now.” As fans may remember, both Jacobs and Planeta were bachelors on Thurston’s “Bachelorette” cast.

“Knew it in my bones!” declared Ashley Iaconetti, who has one son, Dawson, with her “Bachelor in Paradise” husband Jared Haibon.

“I’m getting a baby brother let’s go!” teased Rodney Mathews.

Quite a few boy moms commented about the special bond that often develops between moms and sons.

“Get ready to feel a love you never knew existed! There is something so incredibly special about a little boy’s relationship with his mama! Mine is almost a year old, and I’ve never loved like this before,” one supporter explained.

“Congratulations to both of you! I’m a boy mom of 2 so expect a lot of balls thrown in your face and crazy drama! But the most beautiful love you ever experienced!!!! I love my baby boys they are my whole world and tons of fun!!! Bring me so much joy!” concurred another.

Kufrin and Jacobs expect to welcome “Little Tommy” in September, and an Instagram Story the former “Bachelorette” shared on May 8 revealed her baby bump is definitely popping.