What Becca Kufrin Said About the New Bachelorette in EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW

There’s a new Bachelorette in town. Tayshia Adams stepped out of a limo at the La Quinta Resort and Club as the new lead of season 16.

During a recent interview with Heavy, former Bachelorette Becca Kufrin shared her thoughts on Adams. “I love Tayshia,” said the Bachelor Happy Hour co-host. “She’s such a sweetheart too. I think she’s great.”

Kufrin elaborated on their connections. “I’ve met Tayshia a handful of times. We’ve had her on the podcast [Bachelor Happy Hour] a few times,” said Kufrin. “I met her, so I was down in paradise last year for Chris and Krystal’s wedding where I met her there, so yeah. I’ve interacted with her a handful of times.”

She also revealed on the latest episode of Bachelor Happy Hour that she makes an appearance on Adams’ season.

Adams was called in as a replacement for Clare Crawley after she exited the franchise to focus on her relationship with now-fiancé, Dale Moss.

Kufrin Believes the Bubble Will Be Conducive to Relationships

With so many changes to the show’s structure this season, Kufrin spoke of its potential benefits.

“They have to film an entire season so differently. Like, there’s no travel, there’s no exotic destinations and there’s no, like, over the top crazy romantic dates in helicopters or planes lands on the ocean,” Kufrin told Heavy. Calling the approach “back to basics,” she hopes it results in the men actually being there for a relationship.

“As we know, The Bachelor has already been announced so that’s off the table for them. So, I really hope that this season is successful in finding a true partnership because you really remove a lot of the incentive of why people have been going on the show lately.”

As Kufrin referenced, all cast and crew had to film in a bubble. This structure saw the cast and crew quarantine and test negative before being able to film.

After Months of Speculation, Adams Is Officially the Bachelorette

Rumors were swirling this summer, with reports Crawley quit the show and Adams took over in her stead. However, photographs of Kufrin, Hannah Ann Sluss and others also started rumors of a potential Bachelor in Paradise season or a new format featuring multiple Bachelorettes.

However, the end of the last episode revealed Adams was indeed the new, sole, lead of the season. She will date Crawley’s remaining men and four new ones brought onto the show.

Shortly after the premiere, Kufrin revealed Crawley is “taking it so seriously and really knowing what’s best for her and listening to her gut instinct and her heart and so I think it’s going to be a good, a good season for the books.” Now that Crawley is engaged, it will be up to Adams to follow her gut.

Adams first appeared on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor, but she also appeared on season six of Bachelor in Paradise.

