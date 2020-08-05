Is Hannah Ann Sluss Replacing Clare Crawley as ‘The Bachelorette’?

The fall 2020 season of The Bachelorette may actually turn out to be the show’s most dramatic, though each season so far has been dubbed that at one time or another. This season, though, it sounds like the leading lady, Clare Crawley, has quit the show and has been replaced by another woman from Bachelor Nation.

On August 4, 2020, Us Weekly reported exclusively that last season’s Bachelorette winner, Hannah Ann Sluss was spotted at the La Quinta Resort and Club in La Quinta, California where the current season of the show is filming.

Just one day before the appearance, multiple sources confirmed a reddit post stating that Clare Crawley was going to be replaced on the upcoming season by Tayshia Adams after Clare reportedly got engaged to one of the contestants just shy of two weeks into filming.

The show tweeted and posted on Instagram confirming that a new season of the show will be coming soon, though there is no announced premiere date yet.

Hannah Ann Arrived at The Bachelorette Filming Location With a Suitcase

The Bachelor winner, who is 24 years old, reportedly arrived at the filming location on Tuesday, August 4 with a suitcase in tow and was seen talking to producer Julie LaPlaca. She was wearing a mask in the photo.

Reality Steve shared the news on his Twitter as well, writing “This situation is getting weirder by the day. Now Hannah Ann is there with a giant suitcase in two? Oh boy.”

The original reddit post saying that “production is having a lot of problems with Clare” and then “she canceled everything that was supposed to happen on that Saturday before, and they called in a new bachelorette. They are recasting her with Tayshia” may have been correct at the time, but it’s possible something happened that made it impossible for Tayshia to step in as the new Bachelorette.

Tayshia has been confirmed to be at the resort, however, by Reality Steve and other sources.

He tweeted, “THIS I can confirm actually did happen. Why? I have no idea. But guys who were cut and never made to night 1 were reached back out to in the last week and asked back. None have accepted as far as I’ve heard.”

It’s notable that fans are also speculating that former Bachelorette Becca Kufrin is at the filming location as well amid rumors she and her fiance have split.

Clare Crawley Reportedly Quit the Show & Is Now Engaged to Another Contestant

Life & Style previously reported that Crawley quit the show and Tayshia was taking her place, according to Life & Style, Crawley didn’t leave on bad terms. Sources instead told the outlet that the bachelorette left the show after falling in love with contestant Dale Moss, and the sources said that the two were already engaged.

After news of the apparent engagement came out, fans started speculating about the timeline. If the reports are verified, then that means that Moss and Crawley got engaged just 12 days after production on the show began, which seems quick.

Many fans are now speculating that the two were in contact before filming started, and then there was the delay due to COVID-19 and the two had possibly hit it off before filming started since Crawley would have had ample time to look over all her contestants.

She even admitted to looking up the guys online before filming started since they were announced before quarantine hit.

Some of the guys were replaced, of course, since some were originally cast that may have been too young for the bachelorette. On top of that, Chris Harrison said that he believed many of the people wouldn’t be able to take off work and go in again since they’d already gone in to start filming once before production was postponed.

“I’m all for casting new guys,” Bachelor nation host Chris Harrison said. “Is Clare going to date a 23-year-old man? No, she’s not.”

If rumors are confirmed and Tayshia is re-cast as The Bachelorette, she would become the series’ second-ever Black leading lady on the long-running reality show.

