Thomas Jacobs Hints He Just Married Becca Kufrin

Season 7 of “Bachelor in Paradise” set the stage for a fan-favorite Bachelor Nation couple in Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs. Now, Jacobs is hinting that he and Kufrin may have just quietly gotten married.

Fans met Kufrin first when she was on Arie Luyendyk’s season of “The Bachelor.” She left filming with his final rose and an engagement ring, detailed Us Weekly, but he broke things off with her before the season finale aired. He reunited with his runner-up, and she went on to become “The Bachelorette.”

Kufrin thought she found her guy with “The Bachelorette,” and she was engaged to Garrett Yrigoyen for some time. That engagement, however, ended as well. When Kufrin showed up on “Bachelor in Paradise,” fans likely could never have guessed she would fall for a previous “villain.”

Jacobs was a contestant on Katie Thurston’s season of “The Bachelorette.” He was made to look like a villain who really was just angling to become the next “Bachelor” lead, as Page Six detailed. He fared better on the beach in “Bachelor in Paradise,” but Kufrin initiated a split during filming. The two connected again off-camera, and have been practically inseparable ever since.

Kufrin and Jacobs got engaged, planned a wedding, and revealed a surprise pregnancy, which delayed their formal wedding. The couple welcomed their first son, Benson Lee Jacobs Kufrin, on September 21, and now fans wonder if they decided to elope.

Here’s what you need to know:

Thomas Jacobs Suggested October 13 ‘Might’ Have Been a Good Day to Get Married

In a string of Instagram Stories on October 14, Jacobs answered questions from fans. In one, someone asked, “When are y’all going to get married?”

The “Bachelor in Paradise” star replied, “Yesterday might have been a good day, I dunno.” He gave a sly grin as he said that, and the tease definitely had fans buzzing.

“His SMILE OH MY GOD,” gushed a fan on “The Bachelor” subreddit.

“Awww!!! I’m so happy for them!! Legit, my favorite wedding announcement I’ve seen here,” raved another Redditor.

Someone else commented, “Oh my gosh! This makes me the happiest ❤️ they both deserve all the love and light in their life!”

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Fans Suspected a Quiet Wedding Was in the Works

If Kufrin and Jacobs did get married on October 13, there had been a hint ahead of their nuptials. Jacobs posted a quick Instagram Story that included a photo of him with Kufrin and Benny, snuggled up in bed.

“Doing something pretty freaking cool today,” the text on the photo read. His next Instagram Story slide was a photo showing they were at the Hotel del Coronado. That prompted quite a bit of speculation they had decided to get married now rather than wait.

“Could be a very big jump to conclusions but it fits their vibe to be casual and aloof about it. Hotel del Coronado is a beach front hotel,” a Redditor suggested when sharing a screenshot of the post on “The Bachelor” subreddit.

According to one Redditor, “They got married at SD City Hall yesterday. My friend was getting married too and Becca said congrats to her!”

Redditors were divided on whether the initial hints were indicative of an impromptu wedding, though. After Jacobs’ follow-up tease, however, “Bachelor in Paradise” fans seemed fairly convinced.

“The best time that reddit was right! So happy for them,” praised a Redditor.

“I’m so happy for them! What a big fresh breath of air these two have brought to this show. And they both have me in tears lately with every post about how amazed they are to be parents,” someone else detailed. They continued, “It feels more real and less curated than a lot of other bach influencers, but I’m probably playing favorites. Still love them and I wish them the best.