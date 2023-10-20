Becca Kufrin & Thomas Jacobs Make Big Announcement

“Bachelor in Paradise” stars Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs had fans buzzing over some recent social media posts, as people had a suspicion the two had gotten married. The couple left everybody hanging for about a week, but now, they have confirmed what so many speculated was the case.

Here’s what you need to know:

Thomas Jacobs & Becca Kufrin Got Married

Kufrin and Jacobs first connected on the beach during season 7 of “Bachelor in Paradise.” They split before filming ended, but they reconnected off-camera. In May 2022, Kufrin revealed via Instagram she and Jacobs were engaged, and she shared she was the one to pop the question first.

The couple started planning their wedding for October of this fall, but a surprise pregnancy prompted a change of plans. The former “Bachelorette” star and her “Bachelor in Paradise” fiance welcomed their son, Benson Lee Jacobs Kufrin, on September 21.

Before their baby’s birth, Kufrin detailed their plans to push out their wedding a year. However, Instagram Stories shared on October 13 and 14 by Jacobs had Bachelor Nation speculating their wedding plans had changed. It turns out, that was exactly the case.

On October 20, Kufrin and Thomas took to Instagram to reveal they had gotten married. “10/13/23 | Mr. & Mrs. 🤍,” the caption of the post read.

The first photo was a black-and-white closeup that showed Kufrin’s hand, Jacobs’ hand, and baby Benny’s hand laid on top of one another. Jacobs and Kufrin had their wedding rings on their ring fingers.

The second photo showed the couple kissing on the steps of city hall in San Diego. Kufrin held an envelope labeled “Marriage Records” in her hand and Jacobs held Benny between them.

The third picture featured the couple standing together, with Benny in a stroller, by the Hotel del Coronado. Kufrin was still holding the envelope in her hand, and the couple had previously teased they were spending time at the hotel over the weekend of October 13.

Bachelor Nation Was Thrilled by the Wedding News

In one Instagram Story, Kufrin shared a photo from the big day and wrote, “FINALLY did the damn thing.” As “The Bachelorette” fans will remember, that phrase was used a lot throughout her journey to find love.

Fellow Bachelor Nation alums, along with plenty of fans, gushed over the pair’s news. The Instagram announcement received congratulatory notes from franchise veterans such as Abigail Heringer, Susie Evans, Kendall Long, Chelsea Vaughn, Andrew Spencer, Tia Booth, Ali Fedotowsky, and more. In less than an hour after the announcement went live, 75,000 people “liked” the post.

“If I have a favorite Paradise story…I swear it’s these 2 😩😩😩❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” one fan declared.

“You guys are my Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce,” added another.

“Beautiful! The Blessings [just] keep coming. Congratulations for a wonderful life of love,” someone else noted.

Kufrin and Jacobs’ wedding news received a lot of love in “The Bachelor” subreddit too.

One Redditor commented, “Love love love this for them!”

“I love this for them. Not trying to be showy or making it about anything other than their beautiful family,” a second Redditor detailed.

Someone else added, “Beautiful photos! They look gorgeous despite having the ‘new parent exhaustion’ expression in the last one!”