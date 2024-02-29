Blake Moynes’ Gnarly Accident Caught on Video: ‘I Deserved It’

Former “Bachelor in Paradise” and “Bachelorette” contestant Blake Moynes revealed a cringeworthy injury he received while on an international trip.

Moynes and fellow “Bachelorette” buddy Zac Clark shared via social media they were headed to South Africa together. The trip was through an adventure organization, and it was geared toward raising money for a conservation charity.

Unfortunately, the trip took an unexpected turn. While Moynes was filming, and biking, he crashed. He caught it all on film and apologized to viewers for the cursing that could be heard during the key moments of the clip.

Here’s what you need to know:

Blake Moynes Said He Broke His Hip While Biking

On February 27, Clark shared via his Instagram Stories that he and Moynes were facing a major challenge the next day. He wrote “Episode I Tomorrow 55km Bike From 9000ft Elevation” on the video and explained what was ahead.

Clark explained that they were at 1,500 feet elevation as he recorded. The next day, they were slated to drive up to an elevation of 9,000 feet. Then, the plan was that they would “Basically hop on bikes and take a 55-kilometer ride down the mountain.”

Then, on February 28, Clark shared a new Instagram Story. He wrote, “Leave it to Blake to eat sh*t while grabbing that content. Please roast him then donate. Good thing there’s medics here lol.”

Moynes posted a video on Instagram showing how he was injured. In the caption, he wrote, “Hip is broken, but I deserved it – wait for it. Sorry for swearing.”

The video began with Moynes noting they were about 4 kilometers into their lengthy mountain biking adventure. He was holding his phone in one hand to film while steering the bike with his other hand.

In text over the video, Moynes noted he “Probably shouldn’t even [be] doing this while I get to this,” but added it was “All for a great cause.” Seconds later, he crashed. There was a lot of swearing heard via audio after the crash.

Moynes did his best to shake off his injuries, and he admitted, “That’s why you don’t influence in the $@#%&*$ wild.”

Clark said, “Epic. Epic. That’s why we love this guy.” Moynes added, “I was literally saying I should probably stop filming. Boom. Over.”

That was where the video stopped. At the time, Moynes seemed pretty banged up, but mobile. It doesn’t appear that he actually broke his hip or any other part of his body.

If he actually did, as Moynes indicated in his caption, he will likely share additional information and video soon.

The Adventure Itinerary Was Designed to Push the Team Hard

Moynes and Clark were doing the adventure with Final Descents to raise money for Wild Tomorrow. The Final Descents group’s Instagram post about the adventure shared that over 24 hours, the team would bike, kayak, and run down a 100-kilometer route.

Another Final Descents Instagram post described the trip as “Series Two: South Africa, Summit to Sea” and it was slated to happen from February 27 to March 3. A subsequent post shared more details about the full itinerary.

The team would consist of 30 “players.” “Episode 1” began with a “Heli drop to the top of the Sani Pass.” Then the team would mountain bike 55 kilometers down the Sani Pass. That’s what Moynes and Clark were doing when the crash happened.

After biking, the team would return to the Sani Resort. During “Episode 2,” the team would kayak 11 kilometers. Next came a 9-kilometer descent Big Five trail run and “Snare patrol.”

“Episode 3” entailed a 33-kilometer beach run. Once team members crossed the finish line, they would transfer to the Thanda Private Game Reserve.

Moynes Was Thoroughly Roasted on Instagram

People shared plenty of comments on Moynes’ Instagram post.

His mother Emily teasingly commented, “Yeah, but is the bike OK?? You can’t quit now!!” Clark replied to her, writing, “The bike is fine, his career as an influencer….not so much.”

Separately, Clark commented, “It was an honor to witness this Hall of Fame a**hole influencer moment. All for a good cause, of course.”

Someone else quipped, “The mom in me was all worried and then it happened but…. Glad you had snacks!!”

Former “Bachelorette” Kaitlyn Bristowe, who is rumored to be dating Clark, commented, “glad you are ok. Ish. I was already concerned about the bike ride in general, and when I saw this video I thought ‘oh god he’s gonna eat sh……….’ and then you did.”

“Zac is the friend we all need. Makes sure his friend is okay, then proceeds to laugh because of the epic fall,” another follower joked.

Several commenters asked for clarification regarding whether or not Moynes really broke his hip. So far, it doesn’t appear that the “Bachelor in Paradise” star has provided any additional information.

A few people noted, however, that Moynes seemed to be walking after the accident without issue. Given that, he hopefully didn’t break any bones. Clark was cracking jokes about it, too, which could signal that Moynes is mostly fine.