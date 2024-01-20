Blake Moynes’ Ex Soft Launches New Romance

A former “The Bachelorette” lead is dating again, and she has been giving fans some hints about the new relationship via her social media pages. Katie Thurston got engaged to Blake Moynes during the final rose ceremony of her season of “The Bachelorette.” However, the relationship fell apart fairly quickly.

Since then, Thurston dated another contestant from her season, for a while, John Hersey, and also tried to find love on “FBoy Island.” Her relationship from “FBoy Island” ended before the finale aired as well.

“Bachelor in Paradise” fans also saw Thurston pop up on the beach during season 9 of the show, where Moynes was a cast member as well. There seemed to still be some feelings and sparks between Moynes and Thurston when they saw one another again. However, he did leave the beach still single.

Some fans continue to hope the two may find their way back to one another. However, it doesn’t appear that is going to be the case.

Here’s what you need to know:

Katie Thurston Is Dating Someone New

On January 17, Thurston shared a teaser about her new beau in her Instagram Stories. This wasn’t the first time she had done this in recent months.

The short Instagram Story came as Thurston answered some follower questions. One fan asked, “New Relationship, any advice?” The former “Bachelorette” responded, “Take things slow those first three months.”

The video showed Thurston smiling as she engaged with someone else, and only his arm could be seen. She looked quite smitten, and whatever he said to her made her laugh.

The clip was shared in “The Bachelor” subreddit, and fans had plenty to say about it.

“She looks so very happy. And so very beautiful,” one Redditor gushed.

One wishful fan asked, “What are the chances this could be Blake?”

“Disappointed that this is not a soft launch of Benedict from Fboy Island… I still think she made the wrong choice picking Vince over him,” added another Redditor.

At the end of “FBoy Island” season 3, Thurston had to choose between Vince Xu and Benedict Polizzi, noted Us Weekly. Polizzi is a comedian, which is the path Thurston is following herself these days. She has crossed paths with Polizzi since ending her relationship with Xu, but they seem to just be friends now.

Bachelor Nation Feels Confident They’ve Pinpointed Thurston’s New Beau

On January 8, Thurston noted in a TikTok video she was in a “situationship.” She added, “I’m happy, and that’s all that matters.”

One fan commented, “I hope it’s Blake. If it’s not send him my way please!”

Thurston also teased a New Year’s Eve kiss with her mystery man, noted by Reddit. During another recent Instagram Story, she confirmed she was currently dating a fellow comedian.

It did not take long for Bachelor Nation to figure out the guy involved. Fellow comedian Michael Lenoci seems to be the man Thurston is currently dating.

“I think it’s Michael Lenoci. He’s a comedian. If you look at his Instagram stories he has on this blazer and looks to be in the same place,” one Redditor noted of the New Year’s Eve teases.

Thurston has not shown her new man’s face, nor has she revealed his name yet. However, it does seem this “situationship” has been developing for a few months and “The Bachelorette” fans will be curious to see how this proceeds.