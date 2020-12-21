Frontrunner on The Bachelorette Quits Ahead of Finale

WARNING: IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO KNOW ANY SPOILERS FROM ‘THE BACHELORETTE,’ EPISODE 12 DO NOT KEEP READING.

Brendan Morais captured Tayshia Adams’ attention immediately after she took over as lead of The Bachelorette, but he consistently struggled with the idea of getting engaged in the season finale.

That apprehension came to a head during the two-night finale of the show when Morais decided to leave the show on his own accord, according to Reality Steve.

Morais, 30, received the first one-on-one date after Adams took over The Bachelorette reins from Clare Crawley. During that date, he told cameras that he was hesitant to tell Adams about his former marriage and divorce. But he was pleasantly surprised to learn that Adams was also divorced and could relate to the challenges that come with it.

But when Morais was one of the three contestants remaining on the show, he revealed that he was still struggling with the aftermath of the divorce and he wasn’t yet ready to get engaged again.

It’s Possible Adams Rekindled a Relationship With Morais After the Show

Spoilers expert Reality Steve has been the first to admit he’s not sure what to expect in the final episodes of the show; however, he was right when he predicted weeks ago that Morais would self-eliminate.

What Reality Steve hasn’t been sure about all along is what the status of Adams’ relationship is today. Initially, he reported that Adams was dating Zac Clark, although he questioned the chances that the two would have a relationship that works out.

More recently, he said that he heard from “two different people” that Adams is currently dating Morais — despite giving her final rose of the show to Clark.

While it would be a twist ending, it wouldn’t be an unprecedented decision for the franchise. Just last season on The Bachelor, Peter Weber broke off his engagement with final rose recipient Hannah Ann Sluss to start a relationship with Madison Prewett instead, followed by a later relationship with Kelley Flanagan.

In the last season of The Bachelorette, Hannah Brown broke off her engagement with Jed Wyatt, then tried to restart a relationship with Tyler Cameron at the “After the Final Rose” special.

Morais Is the Second Man to Self-Eliminate This Season

Immediately after Crawley left the show, the 16 remaining men were given the option to leave the show or meet a new Bachelorette. All 16 opted to stay, but a couple — Blake Moynes and Jason Foster — wrestled with the choice.

While Moynes ended up forging a connection with Adams that was strong enough to make him one of the final seven contestants, Foster decided that his feelings for Crawley were too strong to make a relationship with Adams possible.

Foster visited Adams at her hotel suite and told her that he was leaving the show, and promised her that the other 19 men (including the four that were added after Adams took over) were not struggling with the same feelings.

“Those 19 guys don’t feel what I have,” Foster said. “They’re here for you, they’re not here for Clare. I promise you you’re in good hands with one of those guys. So, I’m really sorry I can’t be here for you, it sucks.”

READ NEXT: Are Zac Clark and Tayshia Adams Still Together?