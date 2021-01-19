Why Chris Harrison Told a Fan to ‘Suck It’

Chris Harrison is quick to defend his Bachelor Nation friends. After one of his followers insulted Ashley Iaconnetti in the comment section of an Instagram post promoting her appearance on the show, the franchise host told the fan to “suck it.”

Harrison posted, “ Well look who showed up to help [Matt James] find love! For the record [Ashley Iaconetti] didn’t cry once in the making of this episode,” to which one fan responded, “Poor thing so desperately needs to stay relevant, her podcast is obviously not enough.”

Her podcast in question is Almost Famous, which she hosts with former Bachelor Ben Higgins. She made her franchise debut vying for Chris Soules’ heart on The Bachelor before appearing on two seasons of Bachelor in Paradise and one season of Bachelor Winter Games. Fans most recently saw her and her Bachelor Nation husband Jared Haibon host one of Tayshia Adams’ group dates on The Bachelorette.

According to E! News, Iaconetti turned to sarcasm, responding, “yeah I begged the producers to have me on!! They didn’t invite me or anything.”

Then, Harrison came to her defense without mincing words.

“hey Nicki suck it!” The Perfect Letter author wrote. “We specifically asked my friend to be on the show and she was gracious enough to quarantine and join us! Go troll elsewhere por favor.”

As Harrison referenced, all cast, crew and guests have to quarantine and get tested for COVID-19 before filming.

Iaconetti Helped the Contestants Write Their Own Love Story With Matt James

As Iaconetti commented on Harrison’s photo, “I’m very excited and nervous about everyone seeing this date!!”

The date in question featured Iaconetti reading an excerpt of Harrison’s novel, The Perfect Letter. “It’s passionate. There’s a lot of sex in it,” reveals Iaconetti. She then prompts, “You’re going to be writing your own love story with Matt. It’s not only going to be shared amongst this group, but also with a live studio audience.”

Some of the contestants took the prompt to heart, having most of their “love story” bleeped for television.

“Queen” Victoria Larson practiced her story on Iaconetti, reading, “And then she pushed him onto his back so she could [bleep] his [bleep] because she needed him [bleep] at that very moment.”

“Oh wow,” Iaconetti responds, unable to hide her reactions. “You’re going to make an impression, I’ll tell you that.”

Iaconetti Hosted a Date With Her Husband Jared Haibon Last Season on ‘The Bachelorette’

It has not been long since Iaconetti was last seen on the franchise. During Tayshia Adams’ time as Bachelorette, she and her husband Jared Haibon hosted “The Grown Man Challenge.”

The competition featured a series of activities, including a knowledge test, physical test and making Adams’ breakfast in bed. Bennett Jordan took home the prize.

Despite meeting her husband on Bachelor in Paradise, the two did not become a couple on the show. Though, Haibon did propose on the beaches of Paradise. Fans should keep an eye out, she is sure to reappear in future seasons.

