Is Chris Harrison Getting Ready to Host the New Season of ‘The Bachelorette’?

The new season of The Bachelorette will begin taping in late March. TMZ has confirmed that the cast and crew have all arrived in New Mexico to begin the quarantine process, which will take place for several days before filming begins. Additionally, there have already been signs that production is under way as “virtual meetings and calls” have taken place.

Sources told TMZ that those involved with the filming process are staying at the Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort and Spa, where Katie Thurston will film her season. However, while Thurston and her suitors have arrived, the show’s longtime host, Chris Harrison, has not.

The report suggested that there was not any sign of a new host on the premises, either, adding that producers are waiting to see how Emmanuel Acho goes over with the public following the After the Final Rose special that is set to air on Monday, March 15.

“Our sources say the internal speculation is ‘Bachelor’ honchos want to wait and see how the ‘After the Final Rose’ show plays out with the fill-in host, Emmanuel Acho, before any decisions are made,” TMZ reported.

Harrison Said He ‘Plans’ on Returning to the ‘Bachelor’ Franchise

Harrison made an appearance on Good Morning America on March 4, where he publicly apologized during a conversation with Michael Strahan.

“I’m an imperfect man. I made a mistake. And I own that. I believe that mistake doesn’t reflect who I am or what I stand for,” Harrison told Strahan. “I am committed to the progress, not just for myself, also for the franchise,” he added.

Later in the virtual interview, Strahan asked Harrison if he would be returning to host the franchise — if he thought that he was “the right person to lead this franchise into the future.”

Harrison responded, “I plan to be back. And I want to be back. This interview is not the finish line. There is much more work to be done. And I’m excited to be a part of that change.”

There has not been any further comment from Harrison on the matter. At the time of this writing, ABC still had not revealed plans for the upcoming season of The Bachelorette in any host-related capacity.

Harrison Was Recently Spotted at a Golf Course in Los Angeles

Harrison has maintained a low profile over the past several weeks. Following his controversial interview with Rachel Lindsay on ExtraTV back on February 9, Harrison has only used social media to issue an apology to the public, and to announce his decision to take some time away from the Bachelor franchise.

While it’s entirely possible that he could be under different quarantine orders, he has been seen out and about in Los Angeles this week. The Daily Mail posted some photos of Harrison, who had been spotted at a golf course on Tuesday, March 9. Harrison was dressed in country-club-casual attire, which consisted of a pair of shorts, a long-sleeved shirt, a pair of white sneakers, a baseball cap, and some sunglasses.

Harrison was also spotted at an LA-area Dunkin’, picking up some “fresh donuts” according to the Daily Mail’s report.

Harrison may or may not be the host of the new season of The Bachelorette, but sources will more than likely spill the beans if or when he arrives in New Mexico — or if there’s someone else on set to replace him.

