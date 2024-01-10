Some Fans Think Chris Harrison & Wife Shaded Former ‘Bachelorette’

Former “The Bachelorette” host Chris Harrison and his wife, former media correspondent Lauren Zima, recently took what appeared to be a relaxing vacation. At one point, however, a social media post shared by Zima led some Bachelor Nation fans to wonder if it was a bit of a dig at former lead Rachel Lindsay.

“I completely believe this is shade,” suggested a “Bachelorette” fan on Reddit.

Here’s what you need to know:

Chris Harrison & Lauren Zima Toasted to 2024 Starting Well

Zima posted a short video to her Instagram Stories on January 2 that showed her with her husband. The post went live shortly after news of Linday’s husband of four years, Bryan Abasolo, filing for divorce. “The Bachelorette” fans immediately started buzzing.

The brief social media video showed Zima and Harrison relaxing together on a beach somewhere. They were drinking fruity beverages of some sort, and as they both smiled at the camera, they made a toast. “The new year is starting off strong,” Zima wrote.

The post may well have been a simple celebration of a new year from the beach for the newlyweds. Not everybody thought it was that simple though, given the timing. Was the couple also dishing out a bit of shade towards Lindsay over her husband filing for divorce?

“Definitely shade lol. Cant stand either of them, but have to hand it to them…pairing the caption with a video of them on vacation, enjoying drinks gives them the perfect amount of cover to get away with this sneaky little dig,” read a separate Redditor comment.

As franchise fans likely recall, Harrison was the host of Lindsay’s season of “The Bachelorette,” where she fell in love with Abasolo. Harrison and Lindsay’s dynamic took a major turn, however, when she interviewed him as Matt James’ season of “The Bachelor” aired.

In February 2021, Lindsay was working with “Extra” and interviewed Harrison. They discussed the controversy that swirled around final rose recipient Rachael Kirkconnell’s social media activity.

The Bachelor Nation franchise host received a significant amount of backlash after the interview. As People noted, in June 2021, he parted ways with the franchise.

During the December 19, 2022 episode of the podcast “Higher Learning,” the former “Bachelorette” shared how the former friendship she had with Harrison dissolved after the interview. Though they had been friends prior to the controversial interview, that is no longer the case.

‘The Bachelorette’ Fans Were Somewhat Divided on the Topic

Play

After seeing Zima’s Instagram Story, which Harrison later reshared, a “Bachelorette” fan shared the video on “The Bachelor” subreddit. The original poster asked, “Subtle shade from Chris Harrison & Lauren on Rachel’s divorce??”

A Redditor suggested, “So many comments in here saying it’s a stretch but look at the sh*t-eating grin on Chris’s face and the way Lauren is drinking her drink like that one meme. Seems pointed but also ambiguous enough that they can play dumb.”

“Many say it’s a stretch, but I’m sure he has some grudge towards Rachel. I believe they are THAT immature,” wrote another franchise fan.

“Hmm if this was anyone else I’d say no,” admitted someone else.

Quite a few people on Reddit disagreed that Zima’s post likely had anything to do with Lindsay.

“This is such a reach,” one Redditor shared.

“Don’t reach too hard, you’ll pull a muscle,” added another.

Someone else who disagreed wrote, “They’re grown-a** adults indulging gleefully on the first day of the new year! Some things should be left to what they appear to be!”