Matt James & Rachael Kirkconnell Share Relationship News Ahead of the Holidays

“The Bachelor” stars Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell revealed they are taking a big step forward in their relationship.

James led season 25 of the show, which debuted in January 2021. He chose Kirkconnell at his final rose ceremony, but he did not propose. “The Bachelor” couple hit a rough spot in the real world as his season aired, and their “After the Final Rose” episode was not entirely cheery.

However, “The Bachelor” stars found their way back to one another, and since then, they’ve been doing well. Now, James and Kirkconnell shared news showing just how solid they are as a couple now.

Rachael Kirkconnell & Matt James Bought a House

On November 14, James and Kirkconnell took to Instagram to announce they bought a house together. “The Bachelor” stars shared in the caption of their post, “Welcome to our first home in Jupiter, Florida!”

The couple added, “We’re stoked to share this home tour with you, all decked out thanks to @Downeasthome.” Kirkconnell and James noted, “Every room tells a story, and we’re so excited for you all to see it now.”

“The Bachelor” couple provided a link to a video home tour of their new space. They worked with Downeast Home, a company that began as a women’s apparel company in Utah in 1991. They transitioned in 2003 to include home furnishings and decor.

In working with the retailer, Kirkconnell explained the couple wanted their living room to be “Traditional but still have a touch of modern to it,” along with “Stylish but still comfortable.” The home has an open kitchen and casual eating area, along with a more formal dining room.

The formal dining room may be used more as a “game room,” suggested James. “We’ve always wanted to host a lot of people over, a lot of friends, but we’ve never really had the space until now,” Kirkconnell shared.

The master bedroom is one of Kirkconnell’s “Favorite spaces in the whole house,” and they focused on “a lot of neutral tones, a lot of whites” to make it “feel really peaceful and airy.” The home also has a casual living space they’ve turned into a “movie room,” and two guest bedrooms.

The Home’s Location Is Meaningful to ‘The Bachelor’ Star

Friends and fans of “The Bachelor” couple raved over their new home.

Bri Springs, who was also on James’ season of “The Bachelor,” teasingly asked, “When is movie night?!”

“Such a beautiful couple! Congratulations on your gorgeous home,” a fan commented.

“Congratulations to you both. Such a beautiful and inviting space,” read another comment.

Someone else joked, “Hope this means some more Matt and TC content!”

“The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette” fans may recall that the city of Jupiter is quite familar to James.

Jupiter is where Tyler Cameron, the runner-up on Hannah Brown’s season of “The Bachelorette” lives. Cameron and James have been very close friends for quite a few years.

During the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, James and Brown quarantined at Cameron’s home in Jupiter. A group of friends, and Cameron’s younger brother, were around during that time too. As Us Weekly shared, the group was dubbed the “Quarantine Crew” and they provided a lot of content on social media for fans.

James told ET Online that Cameron’s mother, Andrea, was the one who nominated him for a spot on Clare Crawley’s season of “The Bachelorette.” Sadly, Andrea died of a brain aneurysm in March 2020.

“She would be happy to know that I followed through with it,” James told ET Online of Andrea and his casting. “She had nominated me and I think she saw everything that it did for Tyler and the way that he had changed as a man,” he added.

James continued, “Me being his roommate and being one of her sons, I think that she wanted something like that for myself.” The eventual “Bachelor” lead noted he “wanted to see it [through] for her.”