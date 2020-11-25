Does Tayshia Adams Have a Full Season?

While Tayshia Adams is the current Bachelorette, back in March, it was actually Clare Crawley who was cast to spearhead season 16 of the hit dating franchise. Crawley, of course, exited the season early engaged to Dale Moss and Adams stepped into the role.

Bachelor Nation is known for its fast timeframes for getting engaged, but now fans are left wondering if Adams has enough time to find love. When speaking with Heavy to discuss his new collaboration with Manly Bands, longtime host Chris Harrison weighed in on whether Adams has enough time to get engaged.

“Yeah, she’s going to get her full, her full due,” said Harrison. “And we’ll have plenty of time to go on the dates, narrow it down.”

Adams is making franchise history as the first mid-season replacement lead. With that comes some unorthodox circumstances, such as forgoing most night one limo exits with the remaining men. Now, viewers are watching to see if Adams found love under these circumstances and a truncated timeline, six weeks rather than the typical nine.

Reality Steve first reported Adams was filming as the new Bachelorette on August 3 and she returned to social media on September 12. That marks about six weeks of production, which is in line with Sean Lowe’s season, but shorter than the nine weeks Insider reports as common in recent seasons. The lack of travel amid the pandemic, with filming taking place solely at the La Quinta Resort and Club, may account for some of the time difference.

Producers did try to interject some elements of a typical Bachelorette experience, including bringing in four additional men for the California native.

“I wanted her to have that full feel of being the Bachelorette and have a limo arrival,” said Harrison. “And I know it’s not exactly traditional but there’s 20 guys now and the dates will begin.”

And begin they have, with Adams having handed out roses and sent people home already. Now, viewers are finally getting a feel for some of the contestants.

“There’s some really good guys in there that she would be really lucky to meet and fall in love with and vice versa,” shared Harrison. “So we, I think it’s a great opportunity and she’ll definitely have plenty of time to find, hopefully, the man of her dreams”

More Episodes Have Been Added

Bachelor Nation shows typically air on Mondays. However, production delays pushed the airdate into direct conflict with Dancing with the Stars. With its finale, Reality Steve has reported The Bachelorette will in fact also air on Mondays December 14 and December 21. This will bring Adams’ episode count to nine, including the Men Tell All.

Reality Steve has previously reported the finale and After the Final Rose will air on December 22.

Adams’ Late Entry Created a Clean Slate

According to Harrison, this season’s shakeup allowed for the show to have a truly clean slate between the contestants and lead. After Crawley departed, Harrison told the remaining men they could stick around if they wanted another shot at love, without any additional information. All of the men stayed, though Jason Foster chose to leave shortly after revealing he had lingering feelings for Crawley.

“Well the cool thing about it is nobody knew,” he said. “You know, it was kind of old school in that the person walking through the door was a complete unknown and vice versa, she knew nothing about the guys which is a little rare, you know, for us in this day and age. And so it was really interesting for her to walk through and see the genuine reaction of the guys which was jaw-dropping and eyes were wide open as they saw this stunning vision of a woman walk in.”

Adams’ journey for love continues on Tuesday at 8/7c on ABC.

