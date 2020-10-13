SPOILERS: Do Clare Crawley and Dale Moss Get Engaged?

Stop reading now if you do not want to know any SPOILERS about season 16 of The Bachelorette. Clare Crawley reportedly picked Dale Moss just 12 days into filming of The Bachelorette, and according to multiple reports, the couple are engaged as well.

Life & Style Magazine reported back in August that Moss popped the question and Crawley accepted. That report was confirmed by reality television insider, Reality Steve, who said later in August during an Instagram Live that the couple was “most certainly engaged.”

While updates on the couple are few and far between, there’s no reason to believe that the engagement has ended in the last two months. Still, there are questions left unanswered about the couple.

Will the Proposal Be Televised?

Given the timeline of the filming and the proposal, the answer is that it’s very likely we’ll see Moss get down on one knee during The Bachelorette.

According to Reality Steve, there was a fireworks show during a date at the La Quinta Resort & Spa. There is speculation that the display may be a celebration of the swift proposal that ends Crawley’s time as the show’s lead.

Well, they had the fireworks show for the date tonight at La Quinta as scheduled. Question is: who was it for? Unknown at this time https://t.co/mFX1YzVCmY pic.twitter.com/DDPSvPeDUG — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) August 3, 2020

Either way, it’s unlikely that a proposal happened just days after Crawley left the set.

Will Tayshia Adams Get Engaged?

Adams, 30, is reportedly Crawley’s replacement as lead of season 16 of The Bachelorette. But even though filming of the show has already wrapped, details of its ending haven’t hit the rumor mill.

According to Reality Steve, the show won’t have the traditional fairy tale ending like many other seasons, though.

“Yet another thing I’ve heard about Tayshia’s season is that it was, well, ‘messy,'” Reality Steve wrote on his website. “I do not think we had a normal ending with Tayshia’s season. That doesn’t necessarily mean she didn’t pick someone, or that she did and changed her mind, etc. It just means that I don’t think we’re gonna get a traditional ending of, she was down to two men, chose one over the other, and they’re a happy couple right now. It’s possible it’s still up in the air. Maybe that’s why I haven’t heard. Or maybe she did pick someone, they’re happy, and I just don’t know about it yet.”

Buckle up for another wild ride, Bachelor Nation.