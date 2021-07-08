Demi Burnett Shades Colton Underwood’s Dating Life

Demi Burnett shared some words of wisdom for Colton Underwood, the former “Bachelor” star whose breakup with his ex, Cassie Randolph, spawned allegations that he stalked her and put a tracking device on her car.

Three months after the former star of the ABC dating show came out as gay, Burnett, who was one of Underwood’s bachelorettes during his season, revealed what kind of partner she hopes he ends up with.

‘Someone that he won’t stalk,” Burnett told E! News Daily Pop.

Burnett Supported Underwood After He Came Out As Gay

Burnett has been supportive of Underwood’s decision to come out as gay after starring as “The Bachelor.” She found herself in a similar situation after coming out as bisexual on “Bachelor in Paradise” two summers ago. Burnett was part of the first-ever same-sex relationship on the ABC dating franchise when she became engaged to her now ex, Kristian Haggerty.

After Underwood publicly came out during an interview on “Good Morning America,” Burnett tweeted “Welcome to the community brother,” along with a rainbow emoji. On her Instagram story, she also posted memes about her and Colton both coming out as gay, according to Screenrant.

At the time, Burnett also told Daily Pop that she was initially surprised by Underwood’s announcement on the TV morning show.

“Of course I was surprised but not in a negative way at all, definitely in a positive way,” Burnett said. “I support anyone who’s going to be brave enough to come out publicly. I did it myself.”

She admitted to Extra TV that Underwood’s coming out was “very shocking” to her and that she “didn’t believe it at first” when someone called her to give her a heads up about the news,

Burnett Said Underwood Needs to Be Held Accountable For His Actions

Randolph was originally granted a restraining order against Underwood but dropped it in November 2021, E! News noted. But Burnett doesn’t think Underwood’s responsibility for his actions should be dropped.

She told Extra: “I am very proud of Colton for coming out with his sexuality. It does not take away from the accountability that we still hold him to for how he treated Cassie.”

Burnett added that all of the women from Underwood’s season of “The Bachelor” are “supportive of him” coming out, despite once hoping that one of them would become his bride.

“My close group of girls from my season, they know how hard it was for me when I came out,” she said. “It’s really hard. It’s very uncomfortable, it’s scary… They support that and are proud of him for that.”

But she added that Underwood’s vague, public apology to Randolph wasn’t enough.

“It’s more than just an apology. You need to have ownership of it, of your actions,” Burnett said.

Underwood addressed the bad ending to his relationship with Randolph when asked about it by “GMA” anchor Robin Roberts.

“I would like to say sorry for how things ended,” Underwood said in April 2021, per Page Six. “I messed up. I made a lot of bad choices.”

He added that he did fall in love with Randolph, which made everything even more confusing for him.

“I’m sorry for the pain and emotional stress I caused, Underwood added, per People. “I wish it wouldn’t have happened the way it did. I wish that I would have been courageous enough to fix myself before I broke anybody else.”

Following his season of “The Bachelor,” Underwood and Randolph didn’t get engaged and never lived together as a couple. They dated until their split in May 2020, and the stalking allegations against Underwood came a few months later.

