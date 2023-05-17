‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Star Welcomes 1st Child: PHOTOS

A former contestant from “The Bachelor” and “Bachelor in Paradise” just became a new mom. Emily Ferguson appeared on Ben Higgins’ season of “The Bachelor” in 2016, and she also joined “Bachelor in Paradise” for seasons 3 and 4, with her twin sister Haley Ferguson by her side throughout her multiple journeys to find love.

Neither Emily nor Haley was successful in finding their future husbands in front of reality television cameras. They did, however, find their perfect matches and both men happen to be professional hockey players. Emily got engaged in December 2020, and Haley accepted her beau’s proposal in May 2021. The ladies held a joint bachelorette party and then celebrated with separate Las Vegas weddings during the summer of 2022. Now, Emily is tackling her biggest-ever project without her sister doing it right along with her. Emily and her husband William Karlsson just welcomed their first child.

Here’s what you need to know:

Emily Ferguson Welcomed a Boy

In November 2022, just a few months after her wedding, Emily revealed she was pregnant. When she announced her big news on Instagram, she shared, “Starting a family was something we’ve talked about since early on in our relationship and it is a dream come true to announce baby Karlsson.” The former “Bachelor” contestant revealed her due date was in May and she shared frequent bump updates throughout her pregnancy.

On May 12, at 1:33 a.m., Emily and her husband welcomed a baby boy. She shared the exciting news on Instagram, revealing they named their son Beckham William Karlsson. The “Bachelor in Paradise” star declared, “Our big, strong healthy boy weighing 8lbs 2oz.” is “Pappa’s Twin!” She also wrote that she and her husband already loved their son “more than you’ll ever know.” The Instagram post included four photos of Beckham that were taken during the first few hours of his life. One showed the baby snuggling on his father’s chest, grasping his dad’s index finger, while the other three were professional photos taken while the bright-eyed infant was swaddled in a blanket with his name on it.

‘The Bachelor’ Star Was Flooded With Love Over Her Announcement

A couple of days after welcoming Baby Beckham, “The Bachelor” star shared a new photo of him via her Instagram Stories. The baby was sleeping and wearing a “Star Wars” onesie, and Emily wrote, “I’ll never not be obsessed. Baby Beckham content for days.” Both “Bachelor Nation” fans and former contestants flooded Emily’s baby announcement with love and support. Emily’s twin sister Haley commented, “My sweet boy,” and one follower added a response to that, which read, “Congratulations Auntie.”

“Congratulations! Holy Moley! Exactly dada!” exclaimed “Bachelor in Paradise” star Ashley Iaconetti.

“Oh my gosh a real life ANGEL!” added Lauren Bushnell Lane, who was Higgins’ final rose recipient on his “Bachelor” season.

Some of the other franchise veterans who commented included Caila Qunn, Vanessa Grimaldi, Jared Haibon, Astrid Loch, Amanda Stanton, and Andi Dorfman, as well as Kelley Flanagan, Caelyn Miller-Keyes, Hannah Ann Sluss, and others. Commenters seemed to concur that Beckham looked just like his father and noted he was an adorable baby.

“OMGOSH! What a cute CUTE baby,” one supporter commented.

“So beautiful and ALERT congratulations mama!! Soak it all up,” added “Bachelor in Paradise” alum Jen Saviano.

Some fans on Twitter got the scoop on Beckham’s arrival before Emily’s post went live. When questioned by a reporter about Karlsson’s status for the evening’s Stanley Cup playoff game, Golden Knights coach Bill Cassidy noted, “The Karlssons welcomed a baby boy into the world last night, so he left early to get some rest. He will be back and ready to go tonight.” Both hockey fans and “Bachelor Nation” noted their excitement, and admitted they were impressed, that Karlsson was able to be at his son’s birth, and still hit the ice for the key evening game.