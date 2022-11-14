SEE IT: ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Star Shares Huge Family News: ‘We Made a Wish & You Came True’

A former “Bachelor in Paradise” and “Bachelor” star just shared big news on social media. Emily Ferguson did not find love on reality television, but she married her Mr. Right over the summer. Now, she is taking another big step forward in her life and is already planning a family expansion.

“The Bachelor” fans first met Emily and her twin sister Haley Ferguson during Ben Higgins’ season. Neither of them received his final rose, but they remained very close to several of the other ladies from his season. They popped up on the spinoff Freeform series that Higgins and his then-fiancee Lauren Bushnell did, and they popped up on “Bachelor in Paradise” too. Ultimately, they both returned to where they lived in Las Vegas, Nevada, and both fell in love with professional hockey players. Emily married William Karlsson in July, and Haley wed Oula Palve a few weeks prior to that in June. Now, Emily is the first of the sisters to take the next big leap in her personal life.

Here’s what you need to know:

Emily Ferguson Karlsson Is Pregnant

On November 14, Emily shared a big announcement via her Instagram page. “Starting a family was something we’ve talked about since early on in our relationship and it is a dream come true to announce baby Karlsson,” she shared in the caption of her post. “We are so grateful and excited to share this news and look forward to this next adventure together,” she continued.

The video began with a black screen and text in white that read, “We made a wish and you came true…” Then, a sign announcing that Baby Karlsson would arrive in May 2023 appeared next to a pair of baby sneakers. The rest of the video featured Emily and her husband showing ultrasound photos and celebrating together, and they even incorporated a snippet of an ultrasound video. Their dog wore a bandana that reads “Big Bro,” and at the end, Emily’s small baby bump was visible.

Fellow ‘Bachelor Nation’ Friends Flooded Emily With Love

“AHHHHHHH!!!!!” commented Haley, who added a string of heart-eyed emojis. She also commented, “You are already so loved baby Karlsson.”

“So so happy!!!” wrote Lauren Bushnell Lane, who was unable to attend Emily’s wedding, but did make it to Haley’s as well as bestie Amanda Stanton’s. Lane recently welcomed her second son, Baker Weston, with her husband, country singer Chris Lane.

Several other “Bachelor Nation” personalities commented as well, including Caila Quinn, who is also from Higgins’ season and recently announced her pregnancy, as well as Astrid Loch. Fans will remember Loch from Nick Viall’s “Bachelor” season. She went on “Bachelor in Paradise” and fell in love with Kevin Wendt, and last year, they welcomed their son, August. Wendt and Loch got married just weeks ago.

When Emily shared a teaser of her pregnancy news in her Instagram stories, she wrote, “Changing our names to mom and dad.” She also shared a fabulous Instagram story from Haley. It was a Boomerang-style video filmed on September 4, and it was just a tearful Haley from the day Emily found out she was pregnant and called her sister to share the news.

“6am! I woke up and peed on the stick. I couldn’t believe my eyes when I saw the positive pregnancy test. I woke Will up and told him and then immediately after I of course called Haley. Such a blessing. I didn’t record any reactions because I was so in the moment,” Emily explained of the sweet moment the twin sisters shared.