‘Bachelorette’ Winner Moves on Months After Split From Lead

A former winner from “The Bachelorette” has gone public with his new girlfriend, and “Bachelor Nation” fans are buzzing over this one. Gabby Windey fell for Erich Schwer during her season of “The Bachelorette, which aired during the summer and fall of 2022. Schwer received Windey’s final rose and the couple got engaged, but the happiness they displayed during the September finale faded quickly. Less than two months after the finale aired, and after weeks of rumors, Windey confirmed her engagement was over. Now, he has made it clear he has moved on to someone new.

Erich Schwer Is Dating Model Elizabeth Turner

The big revelation emerged on Valentine’s Day. First, Turner shared a photo showing her kissing Schwer via her Instagram stories. Later, the former “Bachelorette” winner reshared it via his Instagram stories. So far, however, neither of them has shared anything about their romance in their Instagram feeds.

As The Sun shared, Turner is a model who graduated in 2014 from North Carolina’s Duke University. She became a clinical psychologist, and she is currently working her way through graduate school. According to Turner’s LinkedIn page, she graduated from Duke with a bachelor of science degree in English language and literature. TV Overmind previously noted Turner has expressed an interest in eventually earning a doctorate in psychology.

In November 2020, rumors circulated suggesting Turner was romantically involved with “The Bachelorette” star Tyler Cameron. At the time, a source told E! News the two had “gone on a few dates,” but added, “It’s nothing serious.” Turner has been romantically linked to Leonardo DiCaprio and Ryan Eggold of “New Amsterdam” in the past as well.

Schwer Said He Struggled After ‘The Bachelorette’

The former “Bachelorette” star recently hinted he might be ready to look for love again. On February 10, Schwer shared with OK! magazine he was taking things “verrrrrry slowly.” He also shared, “I struggled personally with my mental health during my last relationship, and I wish I could have coped with them better.” He noted he was trying to navigate the publicity and engagement at the same time he was dealing with his father’s death, and “There were times I felt lost and unmotivated, and unfortunately this transferred into a few different areas of my life.”

Of his short-lived romance with Windey, Schwer recently told Muscle & Fitness, “I think we had a really great connection and there was just a lot of outside factors, and I think once we got back into the public our lives were kinda quickly going in different directions.” Despite the split, Schwer insisted he was “proud as hell of her,” adding, “She’s turned this into an amazing career and she’s doing amazing things.” While Schwer admitted he wallowed and “just kinda hid for a while” after the breakup, he apparently is ready for romance again. Naturally, “Bachelor Nation” fans had some thoughts when the revelatory Instagram story was shared in “The Bachelor” sub.

“Based on the girl he was dating before the show and now this girl, he has a type and it isn’t gabby,” one Redditor quipped.

“Hopefully they live happily ever after right through the summer so we won’t have to see him on BIP lol,” joked another.

“Dang, hard launch on Valentine’s Day is a choice,” someone else declared.