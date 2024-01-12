Faith Martin Recalls Bathroom Crying Breaks Over Heartache & Teases Potential New Romance

“The Golden Bachelor” contestant Faith Martin quickly became a favorite contestant of fans during Gerry Turner’s season. She got a hometown date with Turner, but he eliminated her at the rose ceremony that followed. She has remained on great terms with Turner and his now-wife Theresa Nist, though. The day after the wedding, she opened up about how much fun it was, although she admitted it was difficult too.

Here’s what you need to know:

Faith Martin Loves Gerry Turner & Theresa Nist Despite Heartbreak

During the January 9 episode of the “Almost Famous” podcast, Martin chatted with “The Bachelorette” star Trista Sutter. Martin admitted she was doing better than she thought she would be, although it was “a little bit hard.”

“The Golden Bachelor” star told Sutter she was “so excited” for Turner and Nist to get married. However, Martin admitted sometimes through all of this she had to “go in the bathroom and cry for a little bit.”

It seems the crying breaks happened more than once. Martin added, “And then, I would come back out and I would tell Theresa, I’d text her, ‘Tell me how happy you are and how great this is gonna be, ’cause then, my heart will heal.'”

Martin told Sutter the feelings she still had were a bit “perplexing to her.” She explained, “Right from the get-go, Gerry and Theresa and I would talk on the phone when it was out they were together.” Martin noted that she did know before the public did that Turner and Nist were together.

She noted she loves both of them and explained, “Theresa and Gerry and I are very transparent with our feelings.” Martin shared one time when Nist said, “He loves you so much,” and Martin replied, “I love him too, and I love you. And we’re gonna be friends for life, right?”

Turner and Nist confirmed to Martin that was the plan, to remain good friends, and they have remained in regular contact ever since.

Martin Is Flirting With Someone Who Might Be Connected to Bachelor Nation

Despite her heartbreak and the love she still has for Turner, Martin says she is working on healing. “It’s still a little bit hard because I was so in love with him, and I don’t know that I would ever find those qualities in another man,” Martin shared.

“So, I felt the loss, for sure, but I’m super excited for them,” Martin explained. She told Sutter her heart is feeling “more and more healed.”

Experiencing “The Golden Bachelor,” even with the heartbreak, “allowed me to feel again and to know that I had a heart that wasn’t dead inside, that I actually could muster up those feelings and have that in my heart,” Martin revealed.

While Martin has not started dating again yet, she shared she is almost feeling ready to start dating “with purpose.” In addition, she admitted she had flirted with someone in particular. “The Golden Bachelor” star even gave Sutter, and listeners, a major teaser.

“I have somebody that I was really, really flirting with a little, and I actually was feeling like, ‘Yeah, it would be so fun to meet up with that person.”

Martin wouldn’t share the person’s name. However, when Sutter asked if he would be someone familiar to Bachelor Nation, Martin said he “might be” although she was “not gonna say.”