Faith Martin Promotes ‘Golden Bachelorette’ Suitor Casting: ‘Ready for This?’

During the debut season of “The Golden Bachelor,” viewers fell in love with Faith Martin. For a while, it seemed that Gerry Turner did too. He met her family during a hometown date where she lives in Washington state, but then he eliminated her at the subsequent rose ceremony.

Many fans have been hoping she would become the first lead for a “Golden Bachelorette” spinoff, and a recent social media post had some thinking she was announcing just that. Unfortunately, that is apparently not the case. Despite that, her post generated a lot of buzz.

Here’s what you need to know:

Faith Martin Urged Men to Apply for ‘The Golden Bachelorette’

On December 28, Martin caused a stir with a post on her Instagram page. Her post included a screenshot from a site set up for men who might be interested in joining “The Golden Bachelorette” to apply. “CASTING SENIOR MEN Looking for Love The Golden Bachelorette,” a line of text read.

In her caption, Martin wrote, “Any mature single men ready for this??” The fan-favorite “Golden Bachelor” star continued, “It’s an amazing experience unlike any other!!”

Martin also teased, “Why not?! Ya just might find love!!”

Fans immediately started asking if this was Martin’s way of announcing she would be the lead for “The Golden Bachelorette.” ABC has not officially announced that they will do such a season. However, all signs seem to point to it happening.

In fact, Bachelor Nation spoiler king Reality Steve recently shared some scoop regarding the concept. During the December 18 episode of his “Daily Roundup” podcast, Reality Steve said he has heard that production is slated to begin filming a season of “The Golden Bachelorette” in the spring.

“I think we’re going to get a ‘Bachelorette’ season [filming] in March like we usually do, and then a ‘Golden Bachelorette’ following it,” he shared.

Reality Steve also suggested that it seemed likely either Martin or Leslie Fhima, who was Turner’s runner-up, would be given the lead opportunity.

‘The Golden Bachelor’ Fans Want to See Martin Handing out Roses

Naturally, Martin’s post about casting for “The Golden Bachelorette” prompted a flurry of questions from her followers.

“Are you giving a hint faith,” teasing asked one follower.

Another commented, “I REALLY hope you’re the bachelorette! You were my favorite from the first night!”

“Yay! It’s happening! Faith, I truly hope you are the golden bachelorette,” concurred another fan.

Martin did reply to one fan who was asking that big question. “I don’t know who it is or if that person even knows yet.”

Another fan-favorite bachelorette from Turner’s season, Susan Noles, also commented on Martin’s post. “I believe all of us would love to be the golden bachelorette,” Noles wrote.

The comment from Noles prompted some fun banter. Martin teasingly asked, “@thesusannoles is that a hint Susan. All I know is it’s not me! I’m just spreading the word! You’d be wonderful! As would any of the women!”

Joan Vassos added her two cents in the comments section of Martin’s post too. “Hey guys…get ready to have the time of your life. Bachelor Nation knows how to match make.”

Vassos continued, Let them do all the hard work for you and just show up at the mansion! What do you have to lose? Maybe one of us will be there to greet you!”

Quite a few of Martin’s followers suggested that Vassos would be a great pick to be “The Golden Bachelorette” too.

If a lead has been chosen, spoilers regarding the lady’s identity have been kept under wraps so far. Some fans may be hoping for an announcement during the January 4 “Golden Bachelor” wedding for Turner and Theresa Nist. However, it seems likely everybody will have to wait a little bit longer.