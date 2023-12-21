Producers Weigh in on Potential ‘Golden Paradise’ Spinoff

The debut season of “The Golden Bachelor” was a massive hit as Gerry Turner wooed a fun group of ladies in hopes of finding love again. Theresa Nist received Turner’s final rose, and the pair plans to marry on January 4, 2024, in a televised wedding on ABC. Viewers fell in love with several of the other ladies in Turner’s group of eligible bachelorettes, and many are hoping to have another chance to see the ladies on television again.

So far, ABC has made no official announcements regarding the addition of another “Golden” spinoff. However, fans have been buzzing about both a potential “Golden Bachelorette” as well as a “Golden Bachelor in Paradise.” Producers and network executives have shared a few tidbits about how realistic a possibility one, or both, of those concepts might be.

Here’s what you need to know:

Producers Signal an Interest in Both Bachelorette & Paradise Ideas

On December 14, Us Weekly shared some tidbits shared by show executives. Host Jesse Palmer has already shared his enthusiasm for doing “The Golden Bachelorette,” and he’s not the only one eager to see it happen.

Us Weekly revealed that during a December 11 Producers Guild For Your Consideration panel, showrunner and executive producer Bennett Graebner teased, “Nothing would make us happier … stay tuned.” Graebner’s colleagues Jason Ehrlich and Claire Freeland were at the panel as well, and they shared a similar enthusiasm for the concept.

“I’m here for ‘Golden Paradise,'” Freeland teased. Graebner added, “We’re ready for it.” Freeland also shared that she thought the “Golden Bachelor” concept was “brilliant.”

They admitted that initially, nobody was sure how viewers would react to “The Golden Bachelor.” It was instantly a big hit for the franchise, though. As a result, Freeland noted, there should be an effort to “Normalize dating at any age, being desirable at any age, still having urges and being a sexual creature at any age.”

She shared that she thinks that concept is “something I think we should be listening to and why it’s a big part of why it’s so successful and people are really responding to” Turner’s journey as “The Golden Bachelor.”

Gerry Turner & Theresa Nist Have Weighed in on the Idea Too

“The Golden Bachelor” lovebirds Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist support the idea of having a “Golden Bachelorette” season. After the finale of their season aired, they shared their thoughts with E! Online.

When asked about the network pursuing a season of “The Golden Bachelorette,” Turner replied, “I absolutely do hope that is something that happens.” He hesitated, however, to name a woman from his season he thinks should lead the show.

“There’s no way I could recommend one out of those 22 women that would be better than any of the others. They’d all be wonderful candidates for it.”

Both Nist and Turner shared similar answers when talking to “Good Morning America” on December 1. Nist noted there would be so many great options among the women from Turner’s season, “Everybody, for different reasons.”

Turner decided, “I actually think it should be someone that wasn’t on the show at all. Someone brand new.” He admitted he thinks many of the women will find what they’re looking for on their own now. Given that, he suggested, “maybe a brand new element might be good.” Nist seemed to agree with her fiance.

As fans wait for an official announcement about “The Golden Bachelorette” or a golden version of paradise, spoiler king Reality Steve shared some scoop regarding what he has heard.

In his December 18 “Daily Roundup” podcast episode, Reality Steve revealed he has heard “The Golden Bachelorette” is definitely in the works. He shared that although it will not be made official for a bit yet, initial plans are that production will film “The Golden Bachelorette” right after they wrap the next season of filming “The Bachelorette.”