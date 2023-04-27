Former ‘Bachelorette’ Open to Leading Show Again & Teases Which Guy She’d Dig

A former “Bachelorette” star shared some fun tidbits about both her past and her future with the franchise during a recent podcast. Gabby Windey thought she found love both on “The Bachelor” with Clayton Echard and then on “The Bachelorette” with Erich Schwer, but neither romance was strong enough to go the distance. However, it turns out she has not entirely given up on the possibility of finding love via reality television. She joined former “Bachelorette” Kaitlyn Bristowe for a chat on Bristowe’s “Off the Vine” podcast and revealed she is more open to returning to the franchise for another round than many “Bachelor Nation” fans might expect.

Here’s what you need to know:

Gabby Windey Would Consider Joining ‘Bachelor in Paradise’

During the April 25 episode of “Off the Vine,” Bristowe joked about how amazing the next “Bachelor in Paradise” cast could be if all the right people agreed to go. Bristowe had already asked Windey’s co-“Bachelorette” lead Rachel Recchia if she was open to going, and Recchia teased she would go if Windey would go. Recchia is currently living in Los Angeles, California, with Genevieve Parisi, who was on the beach for season 8 last summer. Bristowe indicated she was confident Parisi would go back to the beach again this summer. Windey admitted, “I do think it would just be so fun to watch… ultimately, I’m just down for a good time.” She admitted she tends to be a “Never Say Never” gal, and she noted “if it aligns and I’m feeling it” and she is still single when it comes time to commit, she would be open to doing the upcoming season of “Bachelor in Paradise.”

However, Windey insisted, she would not be open to getting engaged during “Bachelor in Paradise.” Fans might recall former “Bachelorette” Becca Kufrin had similar thoughts when she hit the beach after ending her former reality television engagement. Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs fell for one another during season 7, but she got cold feet and broke things off. Jacobs and Kufrin reunited off-screen and are currently planning their wedding. Windey, perhaps, could follow a similar path. She explained getting engaged on-camera puts a lot of pressure on the relationship, and after what she went through with “The Bachelorette,” she would look at her engagement ring and not feel the way she felt she should feel about something that special.

Was there any particular former “Bachelor Nation” contestant Windey would hope to see on the beach? “I mean, Tyler Cameron, but he’s never going to the beach,” she quipped. Bristowe and Windey agreed that Cameron, who was Hannah Brown’s runner-up and had an opportunity to be “The Bachelor,” is unlikely to ever appear on the franchise again. Windey felt certain, however, that the women would go bananas for him if it did happen.

Windey Is Open to Being ‘The Bachelorette’ Again Too

Windey also admitted she would not necessarily say no to being “The Bachelorette” lead again. However, she noted, it would have to be for the right price. She added she had a lot of fun doing it previously, and “I honestly have nothing but good things to say” about the experience and she added she would not do anything differently. In fact, despite not getting her happily ever after, Windey said she would “be the ‘Bachelorette’ again and again and again” under one specific condition. She would be “The Bachelorette” again “if I didn’t have to watch it back on TV,” Windey quipped.

She also mentioned there would be some benefits to doing “Bachelor in Paradise” rather than another round of “The Bachelorette.” “Paradise is kind of fun too because it’s not all the focus on you and what you’re doing and all the pressure… It’s like you’re having fun different storylines and you would be able to spend so much more time with your significant other.”

Casting for season 9 of “Bachelor in Paradise” will happen relatively soon, and fans will be eager to see if Windey decides to go for it and hit the beach. She admitted during “Off the Vine” there’s still an active flirtation going on with her “Dancing with the Stars” pal Vinny Guadagnino, but for now, she’s technically still single and seems ready to mingle have some fun this summer.