‘The Golden Bachelor’ Schedule Shift & Spoilers for Episode 4: Special Guests & a Slight Delay

Spoilers for the October 19 episode of “The Golden Bachelor” tease there are lots of fantastic moments ahead for viewers. A couple of special Bachelor Nation guests will join Gerry Turner as his journey to find love again continues. By the end of the night, Turner will whittle down his group of eligible ladies a bit further.

In addition, there is a slight schedule shift for episode 4 that eager fans will want to be aware of. The episode will air in full, but it will start a little later than usual.

Here’s what you need to know:

Trista Sutter & Joey Graziadei Join a ‘Golden Bachelor’ Group Date

On October 18, a new post on “The Golden Bachelor” Instagram page revealed some fun tidbits about the next episode. “We’ll see you on the court! Join us for a can’t-miss game of pickleball tomorrow,” the caption teased.

The first photo in the post showed Turner and the “OG” star of “The Bachelorette,” Trista Sutter, posing next to one another on a pickleball court. As fans may remember, Turner has previously talked about his love for pickleball.

During this episode 4 group date, the ladies will get a chance to show Turner how much they already know about the game he loves. Joey Graziadei, who is currently filming his upcoming season of “The Bachelor,” also joined the group for some fun.

A group picture in the Instagram post shows that eight of Turner’s ladies join him for the pickleball date. It appears the women compete in teams of two against one another.

A spoiler-filled sneak peek shared on YouTube reveals the pickleball competition does end poorly for one lady, as there is an injury. She falls and hurts her ankle, and Turner swoops in to console her as they call a medic.

Theresa Nist & Kathy Swarts Continue to Clash

Play

The YouTube sneak peek also suggests that the tension between Kathy Swarts and Theresa Nist continues. In episode 3, Swarts got riled up after Nist gushed over her connection with Turner.

It does not appear that Swarts and Nist will suddenly resolve their differences and become best gal pals.

In fact, “The Golden Bachelor” spoilers from the sneak peek for episode 4 suggest Swarts will continue to be rather intense about it all. At some point, it appears there will be another confrontation between the two women.

Some of the bachelorettes are developing deep feelings for Turner, and he is falling for more than one of his ladies. Spoilers indicate Ellen Goltzer will let Turner know she is falling in love with him, and viewers can expect quite a few emotional moments as episode 4 plays out.

There is a scheduling note “The Golden Bachelor” fans should be aware of for the Thursday, October 19 episode. Variety shared that programming on all of the major networks will be shifted slightly due to a televised address from President Joe Biden.

Start times for both “The Golden Bachelor” and “Bachelor in Paradise” will be pushed out 20 minutes due to Biden’s address. “The Golden Bachelor” is slated to begin at 8:22 pm ET/CT. “Bachelor in Paradise” will begin at 9:24 pm ET/CT.