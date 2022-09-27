PHOTOS: ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Winner Gets Engaged As Ex Hits the Beach Again

It is time for season 8 of “Bachelor in Paradise” to premiere, and viewers will be eager to get started with the drama. There is an intriguing mix of former “Bachelor” and “Bachelorette” contestants hitting the beach in the weeks ahead, and one previous “winner” is back to cause some chaos. Lace Morris is still looking for love after her season 3 engagement to Grant Kemp imploded, and it just so happens he recently got engaged.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kemp Proposed in Greece

On September 9, Kemp revealed on Instagram he had proposed to his girlfriend Chloe Metcalfe, and she accepted. The couple shared the details with People, and Kemp revealed he had been planning his proposal for several months. The magical moment took place as the couple vacationed in Santorini, Greece, a trip he planned as a late birthday gift for her.

“It was the last night that we were in Greece,” Kemp detailed. He planned an outing on a yacht during the day, as well as dinner at sunset, but he had an engagement photo shoot set up in between the two outings. “I timed the photo shoot to take advantage of the sunset,” the former “Bachelor in Paradise” star noted, but Kemp admitted, “we were both super tired and we ended up just ordering pizza” after that instead of doing the previously planned dinner. “We were supposed to go to a nice restaurant, but we ate pizza and watched ‘90 Day Fiance,” he joked.

The Greek proposal did not entirely surprise Metcalfe, as she figured, “if he doesn’t do this in Greece, I’d be like, when would be a better time?” Despite that, she admitted, “He definitely threw me off a little bit,” because he had not proposed until almost the end of the photo shoot. Kemp picked the perfect engagement ring, Metcalfe gushed, as she had told him she wanted “a nice band with a big old rock on it,” and she “just wanted it to be a statement.”

Metcalfe & Kemp Clicked Immediately

Kemp met Metcalfe last April when they both attended the same music video shoot. They had some mutual friends and had been checking one another out on social media, but once they met in person, that was it. “We started hanging out immediately after [the video shoot] and I didn’t spend another night at my house after that,” Kemp explained. They currently live together in a house in Los Angeles, California, and plan to get married in about a year.

Prior to his whirlwind romance with Metcalfe, Kemp was briefly engaged to Morris. The two met while filming season 3 of “Bachelor in Paradise” back in 2016. He had previously appeared on JoJo Fletcher’s season of “The Bachelorette,” while she had been on Ben Higgins’ season of “The Bachelor.” In fact, as People noted, she snagged the first kiss with Higgins during the initial night of filming.

Kemp and Morris got engaged in the “Bachelor in Paradise” finale, and they even got matching “Grace” tattoos during filming, detailed Bustle. However, their relationship was over just months later. Neither Kemp nor Morris returned to any “Bachelor Nation” shows after their engagement until now. As Kemp plans his future with Metcalfe, Morris returns to the beach again for season 8 of “Bachelor in Paradise.”