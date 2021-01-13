‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Couple May Be Going for Baby No. 4

Bachelor Nation keeps on growing, and several of the couples who found love on the shows keep expanding. From Emily Maynard giving birth to her fifth child, and Arie and Lauren Luyendyk recently announcing that they’re expecting twins, one could say that there’s been a Bachelor baby boom as of late.

Another recent couple to add to the growing Bachelor family is Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert. The two welcomed their third child, a son named Reed, in November, but they have been asked — more than once — whether or not they will have a fourth baby.

On Wednesday, Roper put up a “true or false” box on her Instagram stories, encouraging fans to ask her questions.

“You want more kids, but Tanner doesn’t,” read one of the comments.

“Partially true! On a scale, I’d lean towards 75 percent wanting another, where Tanner would probably say there’s a 25 percent chance. So many factors going into whether or not we’d have a fourth though,” Roper typed in response.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jade Roper Isn’t Pregnant… yet

Even though Roper just gave birth three months ago, some fans have been wondering if she’s already pregnant with her fourth baby. It started after Roper randomly posted a list of her favorite girl names on Instagram. She decided to do a name bracket, to see what her followers’ favorite name of the bunch ended up being.

Roper went on her stories to let everyone know that she was doing the bracket “for fun,” and she confirmed that she and Tolbert aren’t expecting a fourth baby.

“For those of you who are new followers, with both of my sons we did a fun name bracket on here, kind of like a Sweet 16 for basketball, and everybody voted for the names until there was one left. And obviously this is just for fun, I am definitely not pregnant,” Roper said, laughing.

Jade Roper Said it’s ‘True’ That She Didn’t See Herself Getting Married & Having Kids… Ever

Roper was also asked about her past views on marriage and kids, and she revealed that it’s not something that she always wanted for herself.

“My parents split when I was 23, and for a few years, I wasn’t sure if I wanted the whole marriage and kids package. I did a lot of healing and grieving, and, honestly, meeting Tanner at the right time made everything seem like it would be safe for my heart to be open to marriage and kids,” Roper candidly responded to a fan.

Roper and Tolbert met on Bachelor in Paradise. After falling in love throughout the process, they got engaged on the beach in Mexico. A year later, they tied the knot in a wedding fit for television. They exchanged vows in a ceremony that aired on ABC. They are now parents to a daughter named Emerson (Emmy), a son named Brooks, and their newest baby, Reed.

Only time will tell if the Tolberts become a family of six.

