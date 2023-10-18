Jade Roper Working Through Her ‘Sad Girl Era’ After Heartbreaking Miscarriage

Recently, “Bachelor in Paradise” stars Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert went through a difficult family loss. The couple had been expecting another child, but Roper endured a miscarriage. Making the situation even more devastating was the fact it was a “missed miscarriage,” which meant it took a significant amount of time for the miscarriage to fully progress. Now, she is opening up about working to heal from the heartbreaking experience.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jade Roper Says She’s Been ‘OK’ Since the Loss

The “Bachelor in Paradise” stars currently have three children together, and in April, Roper opened up about her desire for one more baby. She explained they were trying for another, and she felt their family was meant to have one more child.

Sadly, in August, Roper shared that she had been expecting, but the pregnancy had not gone as planned. Unfortunately, she was experiencing a missed miscarriage.

The Miscarriage Association explains this is “Where the baby has died or not developed, but has not been physically miscarried.” Roper told “Bachelor in Paradise” fans she hoped to let the situation progress naturally, but eventually, she had to take a different path.

In late August, Roper shared she had undergone surgery to resolve the difficult situation of her missed miscarriage. In a recent Instagram Story, the “Bachelor in Paradise” star updated fans on how she has been doing.

As Us Weekly detailed, in a now-expired Instagram Story on October 16, Roper told “Bachelor in Paradise” fans, “I’ve been ok.”

The ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Star Is Trying to ‘Honor’ the Bad Days

Roper explained, “I recently told my manager that I’m tired of being in my sad girl era, and ready to feel better, but I’m also recognizing grief doesn’t work that way.”

She continued, “Right now I’ve noticed I have like three or four really good days and then two sad days. I’m just trying to honor them and move through them.”

The “Bachelor in Paradise” star detailed that she has worked to keep herself busy, which has been a “good distraction.” At the same time, Roper admitted she worried this meant she was “running from” her heartbreak and grief.

As she heals, she is taking in “kiddo snuggles,” which help a great deal, and she believes her packed schedule is “filling my cup, so maybe it’s a good way for me to cope.”

Roper Embraces the ‘Glimmer Moments’

Tolbert and Roper met during season 2 of “Bachelor in Paradise,” and got married in 2016. She later revealed the couple had gotten pregnant while filming the show, but later miscarried.

They have since added a daughter, Emerson, and sons Brooks and Reed to their family. The baby they lost over the summer was another boy they named Beau.

A few days after returning home from the hospital, post-surgery, Roper took to Instagram to share some thoughts. The video she included showed her on the beach, at sunset, playing with her kids.

“My loves. ‘If it wasn’t for you, I kinda wouldn’t be as strong as I am right now,'” she wrote. Roper added, “We went down to the beach last night to try and see the bioluminescence that’s been appearing in the waves the past couple of weeks. We didn’t see any after the sun set, but we still found the magic in the moment.”

“I think they call these moments glimmers,” the “Bachelor in Paradise” star explained, signaling the moment was one that brought her great joy for a moment in the midst of sadness.