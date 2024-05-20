‘Golden Bachelor’ Fans Upset With Joan Vassos’ First Promo

ABC has confirmed that the first-ever “Golden Bachelorette” will be Joan Vassos.

“The first Golden Bachelorette… I truly can’t believe it! I’m positively overwhelmed by the love and support you are all sending my way. Thank you @abc for picking me and @bachelornation for rooting for me! As I embark on this journey, I hope to make you all proud, follow my heart, and have a lot of fun along the way,” Vassos captioned a promo video on her Instagram feed on May 15. “I’m honored to represent all of the golden ladies out there, turns out we aren’t invisible after all,” she added.

Vassos was a fan-favorite on Gerry Turner’s season of “The Golden Bachelor,” though her time on the show was cut short. Vassos went home early because her daughter gave birth. ” “I don’t want to leave our journey, but I’ve got to be a parent,” she told Turner. Fans really admired Vassos for the decision she made.

Although fans are overall excited for the first season of “The Golden Bachelorette,” others aren’t too happy with ABC’s first promo for Vassos and think that the photo was over-edited.

‘Bachelorette’ Fans Reacted to Joan Vassos’ Promo Photo on Reddit

For some fans, Vassos’ first promo picture took away from her natural beauty. Some expressed disappointment in the edit, saying that the 60-year-old’s wrinkles were edited and the picture looked “awkward.”

“My favorite thing about Gerry’s season was all the women marveling at each other’s beauty. And now they go and erase 99% of her wrinkles?? She’s flawless without all that editing, just makes me a little sad,” one person wrote.

“This photoshop takes away from her beauty. Very awkward photo,” someone else added.

“I don’t like the edit they did for this photo,” a third comment read.

“Whatever they’ve done to this photo certainly isn’t helping people remember who she is,” a fourth Redditor added.

Joan Vassos Has Gerry Turner’s Support

As Vassos prepares to find love following the death of her husband, John, who died of cancer in 2021, she has the support of her family and friends — and her ex-boyfriend, Turner.

“Dear Joan, congratulations on being named the first ever Golden Bachelorette. You will be phenomenal as the new representative of a generation. From one golden to another, relax, breathe and enjoy. Gerry,” Turner captioned an Instagram post on May 14.

Vassos has also received a good deal of support from her fellow “Golden Bachelor” contestants, including Turner’s ex-wife, Theresa Nist, whom he met on the show.

“My dear Joan, I am so excited for you!!” Nist wrote on her Instagram Stories, according to ScreenRant.

Vassos, overwhelmed by the love and support that she has received, shared a message on her own Instagram Stories to thank everyone. She seems to really be looking forward to what lies ahead for her on this new journey to find love, which will begin in the fall.

The “Golden Bachelorette” will air on Wednesdays on ABC.

