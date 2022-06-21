John Hersey Confirms Sad News Shared by Katie Thurston

Astatus confirmation related to a popular “Bachelor Nation” couple emerged overnight, and this is sad news for fans of “The Bachelorette” pair. Katie Thurston shared a brief statement on her Instagram stories late in the evening on June 20 that seemed to reveal her romance with John Hersey was over. However, the wording was a bit cryptic and not everybody felt certain they were interpreting it correctly. Overnight, John Hersey followed up with a more detailed statement on his Instagram stories and confirmed the pair has split.

Here’s what you need to know:

Hersey Took to Instagram Several Hours After Thurston

Thurston’s brief Instagram story didn’t refer to Hersey specifically. She simply posted, “Statement: no we aren’t together,” and this generated a lot of questions. As many took the statement as a breakup acknowledgment, there were a fair number of “Bachelor Nation” fans who thought she might be toying with people and referring to something else. Now, Hersey’s statement adds the context and clarity that was missing after Thurston’s curt note.

“I love being able to share special moments with you all- the funny ones. the happy ones. the outrageous, embarrassing, and heartfelt ones. But I don’t know if it will ever get easier to share the sad ones,” Hersey began in his post. “As Katie stated earlier, we are no longer dating. This decision was not made lightly, and it was obviously not an easy one to make,” the former “Bachelorette” contestant continued.

Fans Have Plenty to Say About This News

While “The Bachelorette” fans were torn over whether Thurston’s original post was a breakup announcement or something less serious, Hersey’s post eliminated the ambiguity. “Yeah I think it’s weird some of y’all thought she was trolling lol,” one person on Reddit noted. “John said the same thing as Katie but with way more paragraphs,” someone else quipped.

“It’s the off-season and I’m bored so am I hoping for a Greg/Katie reunion……?” teased another Redditor, while a couple of other fans admitted they could get on board with that level of chaos. “The Bachelor” group on Reddit had been speculating about this particular split for a while, noticing several potential red flags in the relationship. As one poster joked, “I’m starting to get really tired of the ‘are x and y broken up because they haven’t posted each other in 33 minutes’ posts being RIGHT because that makes my profound irritation with them less justified.”

Hersey closed out his statement by telling fans, “I appreciate every one of you that has supported us throughout this journey. We could not (and would not) be here without you.”

Thurston and Hersey were an unexpected couple from the beginning. He was a contestant on her season of “The Bachelorette,” but she eliminated him early in the process. She wrapped her season engaged to Blake Moynes, but they split shortly after their finale aired. By the time that announcement came, Thurston was already spending quality time with Hersey, and they did not wait long to confirm they were dating. This pair’s split was not necessarily a surprise to “Bachelor Nation” fans, but the duo certainly shook things up a bit with their unusual approach to revealing the news.