Big Celebrity Name Thrown Into ‘Golden Bachelorette’ Mix

On an episode of “Today,” Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager suggested that Kathie Lee Gifford could be the first-ever “Golden Bachelorette.”

Following ABC’s announcement that the spinoff is officially underway, Kotb and Hager openly discussed who might be the woman selected to hand out roses. Kotb was quick to throw out her best pal’s name, adding that Gifford “would be perfect” for the role, according to Page Six.

“You never know! She might! By the way, she would be a 10 plus, and she’d get her choice of all the men, and you know how she is all flirty and cute,” Kotb said.

So far, the network hasn’t announced its chosen “Golden Bachelorette” star.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kathie Lee Gifford May Be Newly Single

Gifford was married twice before. She and her first husband, Paul Johnson, tied the knot in 1976 and split in 1983. Later, she fell in love with Frank Gifford, and the two got married in 1986. They were together until he died in 2015. From there, Kathie Lee Gifford took some time to heal before putting herself back into the dating pool.

In May 2023, sites like Hello! magazine reported that Kathie Lee Gifford was in “love” with businessman Richard Spitz, 62. They did their best to keep the relationship private, for the most part, though they were spotted out and about together on a few occasions.

Now, however, it seems as though Kathie Lee Gifford is single. If she wasn’t, it’s unlikely that Kotb would have thrown her friend’s name into the “Golden Bachelorette” hat.

Meanwhile, some fans reacted to Kotb’s suggestion by way of a Reddit thread.

“I don’t think she would get the viewers they think she will get,” one person wrote.

“What rubs me the wrong way is that producers seem to think a woman has to literally be rich and famous for people to be interested in her. A man can just be a man. Nothing against Kathie lee, love her. But she doesn’t need this,” someone else added.

Susan Lucci Is Another ‘Golden Bachelorette’ Rumor

Kathie Lee Gifford isn’t the only celebrity name floating around when it comes to the person ABC will select to take the helm. Another rumored name has been Susan Lucci.

And while there may be plenty of opportunities for famous women to find love on the popular reality dating show, it seems more than likely that ABC will choose someone from Gerry Turner’s season of “The Golden Bachelor.”

In fact, Reality Steve believes that Leslie Fhima will ultimately be the person selected for the job.

They haven’t even chosen the ‘Bachelorette’ yet. So they’re not gonna announce the ‘Golden Bachelorette,’ considering it films after ‘The Bachelorette,'” he said on the February 12, 2024, episode of his podcast.

“My prediction and what I think, and I have heard nothing in regards to this, I would just be really surprised if it wasn’t Leslie,” he added.

As for whether or not Fhima would ink a deal with ABC, she has previously addressed that, telling EW that she’d be all in.

READ NEXT: ‘Bachelor’ Star Discusses Possibility of Joining DWTS Season 33