Does Katie Thurston’s Latest Instagram Caption Reveal Her ‘Bachelorette’ Winner? [Spoilers]

Since she finished filming her season of “The Bachelorette,” Katie Thurston has been incredibly active on social media, perhaps more so than any other “Bachelorette” star before her.

Although Thurston has to be very careful about what she posts as to not spoil whom she chooses on the show’s finale, she seems to be toeing the line fairly often — and fans think they’ve found a clue in one of her recent Instagram uploads.

Fans of the franchise were quick to notice that “Bachelor” Matt James was feating on a charcuterie board each and every Monday night — and it just so happened that frontrunner Rachael Kirkconnell mentioned her love of charcuterie boards in her ABC bio. Producers allowed James to continue posting despite the obvious spoiler — and something similar may be happening with Thurston.

Of course, there’s always the possibility that Thurston is trolling all of her followers, but there’s only about one week left until the watching world finds out the truth!

Warning: “Bachelorette” spoilers ahead.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Are Convinced That Thurston’s Instagram Caption Means That She Chose Blake Moynes on the Finale

On August 1, 2021, Thurston took to Instagram to share a photo of herself sitting on a bed with a printed headboard behind her. Wearing a sheer, puff-sleeve top and some coral lipstick, she glared into the camera lens.

“I’m in love,” Thurston captioned the photo. And while that may be enough to convince fans of the show that Thurston is in a relationship — and more than likely engaged — it’s what came next that sent fans into overdrive.

Thurston included the bear emoji. While that may seem harmless, those who follow the personal lives of the people on the show know that Blake Moynes — current frontrunner and the guy that Reality Steve claims proposes to Thurston at the end — works with animals and is very bit into conservation and wildlife efforts.

“I just saw this post on insta and I’m spoiled and what else would the bear emoji mean lol,” one Redditor commented on a thread about Thurston’s post.

“‘Well you see the bear stands for Blake because he’s Canadian and works in wildlife preservation, like smoky the bear. And the Casablanca quote is because Casablanca is in Morocco, which is Africa, so she’s telling us she knows at least one more African country!'” added another Reddit user.

Fans were also quick to notice that Tammy Kay Ly, who was on James’ season of “The Bachelor,” added a bear emoji in the comments with a bunch of exclamation points and two red hearts.

Fans Have Been Confused by Thurston’s Social Media Activity

Overall, Thurston’s social media activity has been confusing. Fans have followed her from the beginning, and many have noticed that she seems to be dropping all kinds of hints. More recently, she seems to be suggesting that she’s single.

For example, on August 1, 2021, Thurston posted a photo of herself to her Instagram Story and added a clip from the song, “To The Man Who Let Her Go” by Tyler Shaw. Given the strange social media activity from former Thurston suitor Michael Allio, the post definitely caused a stir.

Thurston also had an interesting clap back to critics of her much-talked-about lingerie snap. “I am me. No one owns me,” Thurston said to someone questioning her decision to post that particular photo, according to Entertainment Tonight. While her comment did seem pointed, it could also suggest that she is single following the show.

READ NEXT: Photo From ‘After the Final Rose’ Leaked Online