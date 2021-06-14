Katie Thurston Admits She Knew Suitor Before ‘The Bachelorette’

Katie Thurston has revealed that she knew of one of her suitors—and even chatted with him – before meeting him in person on her season of “The Bachelorette.”

In an interview with Us Weekly, Thurston admitted she was well aware of Blake Moynes, a suitor on Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams’s season of the ABC dating show who also turned up on her own season.

“I definitely knew who he was, which also Tayshia’s ex-boyfriend! So that’s weird,” Thurston told Us of Moynes.

Thurston Admitted She Was Confused When Moynes Turned Up on Her Season

Moynes wasn’t introduced as an original suitor on Thurston’s premiere, but in previews for later in the season, he is shown outside of her hotel window holding a boombox.

“Oh, my God, it’s Blake,” Thurston is seen as she saw the unannounced “Bachelorette” suitor, according to Us Weekly.

In the new interview with the outlet, Thurston admitted she had been in contact with Moynes when she was a contestant on Matt James’ season of “The Bachelor.”

“We had chatted before, but usually what happens is, like, the guys will reach out to the women once they’re eliminated and be like, ‘Good luck, you did great.’ Like very generic, you know?” she said. “And so to see him, I was like, ‘Why is he here?’ Like, ‘What’s happening?’”

She also played coy about Moynes’ place on her season of the show, teasing that perhaps he turned up because his ex-girlfriend, Tayshia Adams, served as a replacement host for Chris Harrison.

“I mean, we have to see if that’s even why he’s there,” Thurston teased of Moynes. “Like I said, he’s Tayshia’s ex-boyfriend, so I don’t know what’s happening.”

Moynes May have Been Looking For Closure With Adams

Moynes has been vocal about how he fell hard for two previous “Bachelorette” stars. His romance with Adams took off slow because he still had feelings for Crawley, who departed her season early with Dale Moss.

“If it was Tayshia from the beginning, I think my story would have been a little bit different,” he said, per Us. He admitted he didn’t feel as though he had closure with Adams, who went on to get engaged to Zac Clark.

Despite his feelings for his exes, Moynes is rumored to make it far on Thurston’s season of “The Bachelorette.” And it’s not a huge surprise that he possibly contacted her ahead of her debut as ABC’s leading lady. When Crawley’s season was put on hiatus due to the COVID-9 pandemic, Moynes contacted her before filming when he found out her mother had been hospitalized.

“Blake was the only person that messaged me, the only person I had any contact, talked to, any sort of communication with [ahead of the season],” Clare told Entertainment Tonight. “We’re given these rules to respect, the process of it all, and I definitely, 100 percent, respected the process. What he did, and the reason he did that, I also really respect.”

Moynes ultimately became the first man to get a kiss on Crawley’s season and was an early frontrunner until she rode off into the sunset with Moss.

