Katie Thurston Shares Heartbreaking Personal News

Katie Thurston revealed devastating news about her beloved cat, Tommy.

Fans of “The Bachelorette” star know that she is a major cat lover and that her longtime pet has been by her side for more than 12 years. In a post shared on her Instagram story, Katie revealed that Tommy has been sick and has cancer.

“So a little life update on Tommy,” the “Bachelorette” alum captioned a clip of her pet. “We started chemo treatment for him. I have to be honest. I’m not exactly optimistic. Tom Tom, he’s a little frail. He’s an old kitty and I don’t know. I’m just, I’m just nervous. But he’s doing alright for now guys. So this is your Tommy update.”

Katie Has Shared a Steady Stream of Photos of Videos of Tommy on Social Media

Katie’s social media pages are filled with photos and videos of Tommy. Last summer, she even shared a snap of Tommy when he was a kitten and captioned it, “The only thing constant in my life is this old man Tommy. 12 years and counting.”

Katie’s love for her cat is so well known that during her “Bachelorette” season, her suitor Connor Brennan even dressed up in a cat costume in an attempt to impress her.

After Katie chose Blake Moynes as her final man, Us Weekly shared a video of the wildlife manager meeting Tommy for the very first time.

“What do you think, Tommy?” Katie asked her cat in the video. “Oh, wow, he’s purring loud. Alright, guys I think Tommy approves.”

After Blake began petting Tommy, the furry feline rubbed against his legs.

“It looks like Tommy’s really approving right now,” Katie added.

Katie and Blake split in October 2021 and she is now dating another one of her “Bachelorette” suitors, John Hersey.

In her video about Tommy’s cancer, Katie revealed that Hersey’s dog Dexter has been “an amazing friend and checking in on Tommy” with “furtual” Facetimes during his illness.

‘Bachelorette’ Fans Reacted to Katie’s Sad News About Tommy

Katie’s video about Tommy’s chemo treatments was also posted on Reddit. In the comment section, fans reacted to Katie’s sad news about her longtime pet.

“This is so so heartbreaking,” one Redditor wrote. “As a pet owner, I think there’s nothing worse than this. Sending love and healing vibes to Tommy. Cancer sucks.”

“Awww poor Tommy!” another wrote. “Wishing him a good recovery with the chemo. I know Katie has had him a long time, and just the thought of losing him is probably immobilizing. …I hope he does well with his treatments. No matter the years with them, it’s never enough.”

“Oh my gosh this is horrible,” wrote another fan. “As a fellow cat mom, I can not even imagine. I’m thankful that she likely has the means to get him treatment. Hoping for the best.”

“This is heartbreaking,” a fourth commenter added. “Sending all my positive thoughts and vibes their way! Stay strong Katie & Tommy.”

