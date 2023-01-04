‘Bachelorette’ Lead Sparks Dating Rumors After She’s Seen Kissing Netflix Star

It seems as though a former “Bachelorette” lead may have found love again.

Katie Thurston spent New Year’s Eve with some friends — and with Nick Uhlenhuth, who appeared on season 3 of Netflix’s “The Circle.” There has been some speculation that Thurston and Uhlenhuth were an item, which kicked into high gear after fans think he shared a photo of Thurston during an AMA on his Instagram Stories.

Someone asked Uhlenhuth if he would date them, adding “we DMed about eyebrows once.” Uhlenhuth responded, explaining that when he first appeared on “The Circle,” people would send him photos of their eyebrows and ask him to rate them. Then, he added a photo of what appear to be Thurston’s eyebrows.

“These are my current favorite,” he wrote. Someone shared a screenshot of Uhlenhuth’s Instagram Stories on Reddit where fans discussed whether or not the two were actually an item. Flash forward a few days, and fans appear to have their answer.

Thurston got engaged to Blake Moynes on her season of “The Bachelorette,” but the two split a few months later. She went on to date John Hersey, also from her season, but they broke up in June 2022.

Here’s what you need to know:

Thurston & Uhlenhuth Shared a Kiss on New Year’s Eve

On January 2, 2023, Uhlenhuth posted some pictures from his night out on New Year’s Eve. He spent the last night of 2022 in San Diego, California, which is where Thurston calls home. About halfway through the photos he shared, there’s one of him dancing with Thurston.

“#newyearsserve I couldn’t be more stoked for 2023. I truly think it’s gonna be an incredible year of personal growth and adventure. Buckle up!!!” he captioned the post.

“Starting off 2023 with a bang,” Thurston commented.

While the pictures suggest that the two could be just friends, another pal actually shared a photo of them locking lips.

“New years went off with a bang this year! Epic times with great friends new and old. Here’s to a new year full of adventure, growth, and more excuses for me to wear my favorite white linen outfit,” the friend’s caption read.

Uhlenhuth Wished Thurston a Happy Birthday on Instagram

Thurston celebrated her 32nd birthday on January 3, 2023, and posted about it on social media.

“I used to hate having a birthday so close to the New Year but now I love it! It’s this full circle moment each year that marks a brand new chapter. Im excited to be 32 in 2023. In my gut, I just know, this is going to be one hell of a year and I’m so excited! My 2023 mantra: Watch me ,” she captioned a post that consisted of several pics from New Year’s Eve.

Sure enough, Uhlenhuth made an appearance in slide #3 — and in the comments section.

“Happy birthday!!” he wrote, adding the cake emoji. Thurston responded with a red heart emoji.

Several “Bachelor” fans reacted to Thurston’s New Year’s Eve kiss on a Reddit thread — many even thinking that Uhlenhuth looks like Thurston’s ex-fiance, Blake Moynes.

“This man looks just like Blake,” one person wrote.

“I know that’s not Blake but it totally looks like him,” echoed another Redditor.

“Nick from the Circle is the worst. He’s so misogynistic on his IG stories,” a third weighed in.

“I’m happy for her. And I like her dress,” another comment read.

READ NEXT: Jason Tartick Talks About Terrifying Moment During Buffalo Bills Game