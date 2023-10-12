‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Week 3 Spoilers: New Connections Emerge, but Do They Last?

During episode 3 of “Bachelor in Paradise,” spoilers reveal new arrivals will shake up a couple of existing pairs. Relationships have been building, but each season 9 new arrival seems to cause some chaos. What can fans expect from the October 12 episode?

Here’s what you need to know:

Kat Izzo Becomes Smitten With Tanner Courtad

ABC teases a few “Bachelor in Paradise” spoilers for episode 3. Heading into the next rose ceremony, the women have the power, as they will be determining which men receive roses.

Before any new arrivals show up, at least a couple of the guys are feeling fairly confident about their romances. Brayden Bowers and Kat Izzo have hit it off, as have Rachel Recchia and Sean McLaughlin.

Aaron Bryant is smitten with Eliza Isichei, and Aven Jones pulled Kylee Russell away from Will Urena. Mercedes Northrup and Urena have connected over their disappointment in earlier connections wilting away.

In addition, Blake Moynes and Jess Girod are connecting, as are Aaron Schwartzman and Sam Jeffries. Olivia Lewis managed to snag a rose from Peter Cappio, and that move meant three ladies without roses headed home.

“Bachelor in Paradise” spoilers reveal that during episode 3, both Tyler Norris and Tanner Courtad will arrive on the beach. A preview shared via the show’s Instagram page teases that Courtad will be quite interested in Izzo, and she returns his affections.

Naturally, Bowers is left feeling quite disappointed by this turn of events. Will Courtad and Izzo end up being one of the last couples standing?

According to blogger Reality Steve and his “Bachelor in Paradise” spoilers, that ultimately will not be the case. There are still additional men yet to arrive, and Courtad apparently will find himself cast aside by Izzo as well.

Tyler Norris’ Arrival Rattles Rachel Recchia

Another “Bachelor in Paradise” preview shows Tyler Norris popping up on the beach as well. Norris was one of Recchia’s suitors on her season of “The Bachelorette,” and it seems his appearance stirs up some feelings in her.

As Elite Daily detailed, Norris did get a hometown date with Recchia. Ultimately, however, Recchia cut the date short and never met his family. She felt her connections with other guys had progressed much further than what she had developed with Norris.

It appears Norris will show up on the beach and immediately ask Recchia for some time together. Others watching their dynamic will see some sparks, apparently, and McLaughlin will feel pretty down.

Do Norris and Recchia make another go of their romance? Reality Steve’s “Bachelor in Paradise” spoilers indicate this reunion doesn’t go the distance.

In fact, at some point, Recchia and Courtad will pair up. That relationship apparently ends before the end of filming too, though.

Viewers will also see the health issues Jeffries had been dealing with play out, which may mean she needs to head home.

Will there be any engagements by the time season 9 of “Bachelor in Paradise” wraps? Could any contestants have left the beach single, but reconnected with someone off-cameras? Spoilers suggest there is plenty of drama yet to come and fans will not want to miss the coupling shifts coming with episode 3.