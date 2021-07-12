‘Bachelorette’ Winner Almost Wasn’t Cast on the Show

The winner of Katie Thurston‘s season of “The Bachelorette” almost didn’t even make it on the show!

Warning: Major “Bachelorette” spoilers below.

According to Reality Steve, Thurston ends up choosing Blake Moynes as her number one guy, and the two get up getting engaged on the finale. Moynes was a late addition to the season, coming in during Week 4 — and getting his first one-on-one date during Week 5.

However, Moynes almost wasn’t cast on the show. The reveal came during his interview with Click Bait with Bachelor Nation, that was released back on July 1 . Moynes said that producers were “apprehensive” about bringing him back for another season — he had previously met and dated both Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams on their joint season.

Here’s what you need to know:

Moynes Had to Convince Producers That He Was Serious About Thurston

Moynes admits that he didn’t want to go on the show again, but he really felt like he and Thurston would hit it off. He reached out to the producers of the show, but admitted that it wasn’t an automatic “yes” from them.

“[The producers] were very apprehensive at first cause like ‘We don’t want this to be a stunt… And I had to like basically pry and say, ’Listen, this is for real. Like this isn’t a joke. ‘And then as soon as that was passed, I was like on a plane and going. So I didn’t really have time to prepare mentally,” Moynes said on the Click Bait with Bachelor Nation podcast.

“At the same time, too, the most growth is when you get thrown into shit and deal with it and so I’m just all about that and just taking a leap of faith and adventure and all that kind of stuff. And I’m like, ‘I handled it before. I have more experience this time going in, like, I should be okay,'” he added.

All in all, however, it only took about three days for Moynes to be approved for the new season — and the rest very well may be “Bachelorette” history.

Moynes Slid Into Thurston’s DMs Before the Show Began Filming

After Thurston was sent home by Matt James on “The Bachelor,” Moynes sent her a private message. However, he didn’t receive the best response. He explained that Thurston was “cold” to him, and that the conversation never really went anywhere.

Moynes seemed ready to move on with his life, even saying that he would “probably go to ‘Paradise.’ However, once Thurston was officially announced as the next “Bachelorette,” he realized that he really wanted to meet her.

“It was when she got announced when I was like, started pulling the trigger in my head, and I’m like, what if I just f*cking meet her? I’ll just go and f*cking meet her and just see what happens. Like, I think we’re very alike. What if there is a crazy romance there on top of how well we get along… this could be something crazy. And so that’s what I was basing it off of. And I pulled the trigger, and things spiraled out of control,” Moynes said.

He went on to say that it was a “50/50 toss-up” on whether or not Thurston would want him to stay once he arrived in New Mexico. It seems like everything ended up working out — so far, anyway.

READ NEXT: Is Chris Harrison Joining This Daytime Talk Show?