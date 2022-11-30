Joe Amabile’s Ex Shares Huge News

A former “Bachelor in Paradise” star just shared big news that fans will not want to miss. As fans will remember, “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile and Kendall Long fell in love on the beach during season 5, and they even made their romance work in the real world for a while. They could not go the distance, though, and they split in January 2020. Amabile recently wed his season 7 “Bachelor in Paradise” fiancee, Serena Pitt, and now Long has taken a big step in her own real-life romance.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kendall Long Is Engaged

On November 29, Long shared in an Instagram post she was engaged to her beau, Mitch Sagely. “It’s always been a HECK YES with you Mitch,” Long shared in the caption of her Instagram post. “I love your brain, I love your family, I pretty much just love every single thing about you!” Long included a series of photos in her post, showing Sagely popping the question on bended knee. As soon as he did, it seemed the former “Bachelor in Paradise” star sat on his knee and hugged him tightly. Additional photos showed the pair with extended family, in the backyard of what seemed to be the home of his parents, and everybody looked thrilled to have been included in the couple’s big moment.

Not long ago, Long revealed she was moving to Germany with Sagely for two years. In her engagement post, Long wrote she was “So incredibly over the moon that we get to start our epic adventure together in a new country.”

Long’s Announcement Received a Lot of Love

Long went public with her romance with Sagely last spring, telling the world she was in love. The couple told Bachelor Nation they met just before Christmas 2021, at a “pre-game party” involving a mutual friend. Long explained, “My favorite thing about Mitch is that it’s so rare to find somebody that challenges me the way he does. If I believe something, he always asks why I believe it and challenges me in a lot of different ways.” She added, “I just feel like he mentally stimulates me beyond anyone I’ve ever met.”

Fellow “Bachelor Nation” personalities flooded Long’s Instagram post with congratulatory notes.

“YAY!!!!!! Omg crying the happiest of tears, biggest congrats to you two,” gushed former “Bachelorette” Becca Kufrin.

“Congratulations my love. You deserve it all + some,” added Astrid Loch.

“This is the best news!!! Congratulations!! Couldn’t be happier for you!! You two are the perfect match!” Ashley Iaconetti commented.

“Stop it. Unbelievably happy for you, you deserve it!!!! Congratulations to the future Mr. & Mrs.! Can’t wait to follow along your new journey,” raved Emily Ferguson.

In just the first five hours after Long had announced her engagement, over three dozen “Bachelor Nation” veterans enthusiastically commented on the post. A few “Dancing with the Stars” dancers did as well, likely having connected with Long when Amabile competed in season 27 of “DWTS.” A lot of fans congratulated the “Bachelor in Paradise” star too.

“It all worked out exactly the way it was supposed to,” one person commented.

“Awhh so happy for her!! She’s so smart & unique. Glad she found her person. Also the ring is stunning,” added someone on Reddit.