‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Star Reveals Big News That Leaves Fans Stunned

A former star from “Bachelor in Paradise” recently shared big news on social media. The major announcement left many “Bachelor Nation” fans feeling excited for her, but the details also had some people curious or confused. Kendall Long and her beau are making a big move, and this was definitely a surprise.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kendall Long Is Moving to Germany

On October 29, Long shared four photos on her Instagram page and made a big announcement in the caption. “We have some BIG news… We’re moving to Germany!” The “Bachelor in Paradise” star explained, “Going to be calling Stuttgart our new home for two whole years. I can’t think of anyone else I’d rather have this crazy adventure with.” Long added a line written in German to the end of her caption, and according to Word Hippo, it translated to “You are the love of my life.”

All the photos featured Long and her boyfriend, Mitch Sage, on a beach near sunset. They had an enormous soft pretzel with them, and the “Bachelor in Paradise” star explained, “In Germany, the pretzel was a symbol of good luck and was used at weddings (‘tying the knot’).”

Reactions From ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Fans Were Divided

Long’s Instagram post received a lot of love from other “Bachelor Nation” entertainers. Blake Horstmann, Kelley Flanagan, Jade Roper, Susie Evans, Haley Ferguson, and quite a few others shared their excitement for Long and some joked about visiting. The announcement seemed to catch everybody by surprise, but almost all the reactions were positive ones.

However, at least some “Bach0……..elor in Paradise” fans couldn’t seem to hold back in mentioning Long’s former romance with “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile. When Long and Amabile fell in love several seasons ago, he moved to California to be with her. They ultimately split, and a significant factor reportedly was that wanted to move back to Chicago, Illinois, while she was adamant she wanted to stay in California near her family. Since then, Amabile married Serena Pitt and moved to New York City.

“Congrats! See! When it’s the right person you’d be willing to move anywhere,” one commenter noted.

“Won’t move to another city but moves to another country LOL,” criticized someone else.

“Couldnt live in chicago but youre going to germany??? Wtf! Congrats I guess ;)” read another comment.

Long’s supporters did not hesitate to push back against those types of comments, though. The discussion carried over to Reddit too, with mixed responses there as well.

“She didn’t want to raise a family in chicago, germany is just for 3 years,” one person pointed out on Instagram.

“I’m side-eyeing the folks who seem to be judging Kendall for not moving to chicago w/ GSJ but then saying she’ll move to Germany w/ hyer new beau or acting like that’s somehow hypocritical,” one Redditor detailed. “People are allowed to change their priorities,” that commenter continued.

“Bachelor in Paradise” fans have been happy to see Long find love again, and this move certainly should be an exciting one. Her supporters will root her on and be eager to see updates.