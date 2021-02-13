‘Bachelor’ Star Welcomes First Child

Baby makes three! Bachelor alum Lesley Murphy welcomed her first child with fiance Alex Kavanagh.

“Baby girl Kavanagh is here! She is healthy and beautiful, and we are filled with pure wonder and awe to be in her presence,” the former political consultant wrote in her Instagram story. “Thank you so much for the love and prayers!!! Mom and Dad are doing amazing, just in need of some rest.”

The couple, who just celebrated one year of their engagement, announced they were expecting in September. Fans of Bachelor Nation will recognize Murphy from her time on Sean Lowe’s season of The Bachelor before returning for Bachelor Winter Games.

She announced she was going into labor yesterday, writing on Instagram, “It’s all happening on the iciest day of the year when our driveway decided to freeze over.”

The couple has not announced their daughter’s name.

Murphy and Kavanagh Got Engaged a Little Over a Year Ago

Days before they welcomed their daughter, Murphy and Kavanagh commemorated one year since getting engaged.

Kavanagh proposed to the blogger on Manhattan Beach in February 2020. He flew her ring in on a drone in an ode to meeting “through a broken drone” she revealed on Instagram.

“It was our 9th date when we visited Norway together (yes, I counted) and I knew this would be one for the books… but I didn’t know then that it would be the most epic love story,” she continued. “Cut to 18 months later, we’ve now seen over 25 countries together! I can’t believe he has said YES to every adventure with me since that fateful day we met.”

She wrote, “Now it’s my turn. A resounding yes over and over and over.”

Their Daughter Is the Latest Addition in a Bachelor Nation Baby Boom

Murphy is among other Bachelor Nation stars welcoming a child this year.

Kenneth “Diggy” Moreland and Krystal Nielson both recently announced they are expecting daughters.

Moreland, with girlfriend Jennifer Lando, revealed the news on Instagram, writing “2021 Life Changing Moments.” After writing “Jan ‘21: Bought an Airfryer. Great for BBQ chicken & quick no mess meals,” he revealed, “Summer ‘21: Will begin to revolutionize the Dad bod.”

The Bachelor in Paradise alum also shared her exciting news on Instagram. Since Nielson’s divorce from ex-husband Chris Randone, she has moved on with Miles Bowels.

“Awwww!! Omg we are BURSTING with joy to finally share this wonderful news!!” the fitness instructor wrote in her Instagram announcement. “I can’t believe it… I’m going be a MOMMY!!!”

Nielsen’s former castmate Lauren Burnham is also expecting twins with her husband and former Bachelor, Arie Luyendyk. When sharing the news on YouTube, Luyendyk quipped, “I think we always really kind of wanted three, right. Maybe not at the same time.”

Not the only Lauren in the franchise, former Bachelor winner Lauren Bushnell revealed she and country singer husband Chris Lane have more “big, big plans” when they welcome their first child later this year.

