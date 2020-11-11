Former Bachelor Star Announces Her Pregnancy

Former Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise star Krystal Nielson is pregnant, she announced on YouTube and other social media platforms.

In a four-minute video titled “A New Chapter,” Nielson revealed she and boyfriend, Miles Bowles, are expecting with a due date in April 2021. The video begins on August 9 with Nielson in a bathroom waiting for the results of a pregnancy test. After she sees the positive result, the video cuts to her laying in bed with Bowles soaking in the news.

Nielson, 33, was previously married to Bachelorette alum Chris Randone, who she met on Bachelor in Paradise in 2018. The couple wed in June 2019, but announced a separation in February 2020. In August, she announced on Instagram that the couple “decided to move forward with filing for divorce.”

It wasn’t until October — two months after she found out she was pregnant — that Nielson revealed on Instagram that there’s a new man in her life. A few weeks later, she finally told the world that the mystery man was Miles Bowles.

Who Is Krystal Nielson’s Boyfriend, Miles Bowles?

Unlike Nielson’s last relationship, this one is mostly out of the spotlight. Bowles isn’t a public figure and doesn’t post much on his social media pages.

Bowles is a software engineer from San Diego, California who founded a company called PÜL. Bowles also serves as the executive vice president of engineering for the company, which makes “The PÜL Smart Cap,” a device that screws on to the top of a water bottle. It connects with your phone and automatically tracks and reminds you when to drink.

Bowles is a bit of a renaissance man with surfer, free-diver, trail runner, musician, and photographer all listed in his Instagram bio.

Krystal Was Portrayed as a Villain on The Bachelor

Nielson was an early frontrunner on season 22 of The Bachelor with Arie Luyendyk as the lead. In the second episode of the season, Nielson got a one-on-one date that was a surprise visit to Luyendyk’s hometown where she met his family.

But after making a good impression early, Nielson lost favor with the other women in the Bachelor mansion, especially when she went on a furious tirade after a group date and refused to go to the after party.

At the “Women Tell-All” special at the end of the season, Nielson called out Luyendyk for the cold goodbye he gave her in week six and he fired back, telling her, “It just sucks to see how you actually were, compared to how you were with me.” Luyendyk also said he regretted dragging on the relationship longer than he should have.

Nielson, however, won favor with viewers who applauded her vocal honestly, especially after Luyendyk became an unfavorable figure in the final episodes of the season.

