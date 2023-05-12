‘Bachelor’ Star Reveals Exciting Pregnancy News

A fan-favorite former “Bachelor” and “The Bachelor Winter Games” contestant just announced she is expanding her family. Lesley Murphy first appeared on Sean Lowe’s season of “The Bachelor,” and she was eliminated just before the hometown dates of that 2013 season. As People detailed, Murphy subsequently joined “The Bachelor Winter Games,” and continued a romance with fellow contestant Dean Unglert for a while in the real world after their season’s February 2018 finale. Ultimately, Murphy found love on her own and now she is expanding her family.

Here’s what you need to know:

Lesley Murphy Is Pregnant With Her 2nd Child

On May 7, Murphy shared the big news via an Instagram post. “Kitchen dances just got a little more crowded,” she teased. “Baby Kav #2 coming Fall 2023!!!” Long-time social media followers of Murphy’s know that her kitchen dances with her husband Alex Kavanagh have been a much-loved tradition they have shared since early on in their relationship. Now, not only do Murphy and Kavanagh include their toddler daughter in their kitchen dances, they will have a new baby to include in a few months as well.

The former “Bachelor” star went public with her romance with Kavanagh in a January 2019 Instagram post. The couple got engaged in February 2020, and they initially planned to get married on October 10, 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic threw a wrench into that plan, but the couple decided not to wait on starting their family. An Instagram pregnancy announcement, which included a kitchen dance, came in September 2020, and the pair’s daughter Nora Blanche arrived in February 2021. The couple’s wedding took place in Hawaii in October 2022, and now, Murphy and Kavanagh are expecting their second child.

Murphy’s Announcement Received a Lot of ‘Bachelor Nation’ Love

Murphy’s pregnancy announcement was well received by “Bachelor Nation.”

“Yay! Congrats to you and your beautiful growing family,” gushed former “Bachelorette” Becca Kufrin. She recently revealed her own pregnancy news, as she is expecting her first child with her “Bachelor in Paradise” beau Thomas Jacobs.

“Aw Lesley!!! Congrats,” added “Bachelor in Paradise” star Raven Gates. She and her “Bachelor in Paradise” husband, Adam Gottschalk, are also expecting their second child.

“Can’t wait for our second addition to bring Nora back down to earth. Let’s get on this rollercoaster of parenting again,” joked Kavanagh in the comments section.

“I knew the minute I saw the dance start, baby 2 was on the way. Congratulations,” a supporter declared.

In her caption, Murphy also added a note for those women who experience pregnancy loss or infertility. “Please know I share this news holding both joy for my family and honoring other’s journeys at the same time,” the former “Bachelor” star wrote. “Please do not feel obligated to respond, but know I’ll always be here if/when you’d like to in your own time.” Several of her followers commented with notes regarding their loss or infertility journeys, so it appeared Murphy’s inclusion of those thoughts was quite well-received.

“This was the pregnancy announcement I never knew I needed. We’ve suffered 2 miscarriages and a life threatening ectopic pregnancy,” one person noted. “I am never bitter or begrudge another their joy, but it is difficult when we yearn for something we may never have,” that supporter continued, while also thanking Murphy for acknowledging those experiences as she did.

Another supporter who noted she had struggled with both infertility and pregnancy loss added, “Knowing others think of them when announcing as well just makes my heart burst.”