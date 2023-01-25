‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Fan-Favorite Couple Shares Big Family News: ‘Pray for Us!’

A fan-favorite couple from “Bachelor in Paradise” just revealed big news regarding their family. Raven Gates Gottschalk and Adam Gottschalk already have a son, Gates Zev Gottschalk, and now they have shared they are expanding their family.

As Us Weekly details, Raven and Adam first connected during season 4 of “Bachelor in Paradise.” She had initially been on Nick Viall’s season of “The Bachelor,” and lost out on the final rose to Vanessa Grimaldi. Adam was a contestant on Rachel Lindsay’s season of “The Bachelorette,” and was eliminated just before Lindsay’s hometown dates. Raven and Adam decided to give “Bachelor in Paradise” a try, and they fell for one another almost immediately. The couple did not leave paradise engaged, but their relationship continued into the real world. After dating long distance for a while, Raven moved from Arkansas to Texas to be with Adam, and in June 2019, they got engaged.

Adam and Raven’s wedding was delayed several times due to COVID-19, but they finally tied the knot in a stunning event in April 2021. Raven admitted she was hoping for a honeymoon baby, and in July 2021, she revealed her dream had come true. The “Bachelor in Paradise” couple welcomed baby Gates on January 18, 2022. Now, Gates is preparing to be a big brother.

Here’s what you need to know:

Raven Gates & Adam Gottschalk Are Expecting Their 2nd Child

On January 23, Raven and Adam shared a sweet family update on Instagram. “Baby #2 due in July!” the former “Bachelor in Paradise” star gushed. She asked for tips on handling two children under the age of two, and joked, “Pray for us!… especially Adam.” Her husband added a comment of his own on the post, writing, “Our growing fam… Going to be one on one coverage now!”

“Bachelor Nation” flooded the Instagram post with love and support. A second comment of Adam’s was especially popular, as he wrote, “Like if you think girl.” That comment received over 11,000 likes in just 18 hours. A separate comment encouraging fans to like it if they thought the second baby was a boy was far less popular, receiving about 3,700 likes.

‘Bachelor Nation’ Was Thrilled to Learn the News

Many of Adam and Raven’s friends from “Bachelor Nation” were quick to share their excitement over the baby news. Tia Booth, Danielle Maltby, Dean Unglert, and Becca Tilley all commented, as did Rachel Recchia, Jade Roper Tolbert, Caila Quinn, Becca Kufrin, Natasha Parker, and quite a few others. Fans got in on the fun too, both on Instagram and Reddit.

“Congrats to adam and raven!! they look really happy and baby gates is adorable. it’s nice to remember that this show sometimes does produce long lasting couples lol,” shared one Redditor.

“They are so cute. I love them together,” added another Redditor.

“You guys make such cute babies!! Hope it’s a girl,” commented an Instagram supporter.

Both Raven and Adam shared a short video on their Instagram stories showing the moment she gave Adam the news she was pregnant. It was clear this came as a shock to both of them, but they also seem excited and ready to embrace the new baby on the way.