Shift in Leslie Fhima’s Social Media Activity Appears to Be Finale Clue

The first season of “The Golden Bachelor” is coming to a close. However, for the first time in quite some time, there weren’t any finale spoilers until about a week before the last episode aired.

Since fans didn’t know if Gerry Turner ends up with Leslie Fhima, Theresa Nist, or no one at all, many started piecing together hints and clues from previous episodes, interviews, and social media.

Warning: Spoilers for “The Golden Bachelor” ahead.

The finale is set to air on November 30, 2023. However, on November 21, 2023, Reality Steve revealed that Turner is engaged to Theresa Nist.

Fans have been completely split on who they thought Turner ends up choosing, but one of the most recent clues may have been a huge hint. As it turns out, Fhima made one small change to what she’s been posting on Instagram that may have given away the whole ending.

A Reddit user was quick to notice that Fhima had been using a yellow heart and the “in love” emoji in her captions about Turner. However, her most recent posts don’t include those particular emoji.

Here’s what you need to know:

Leslie Fhima Has Always Used a Yellow Heart in Her Posts About Gerry Turner

A look back at Fhima’s Instagram activity and you will see that photos of her and Turner include a yellow heart emoji. Nearly every single shot from the show includes the aforementioned emoji, but that changed as of November 16, 2023.

Fhima shared a loved up snap of her and Turner, but didn’t include her signature emoji in the caption. Instead, she captioned the post “Pura Vida,” which translates to “pure life.” She also used a string of tropical emoji including a coconut, palm tree, a wave, and the sun.

This is the first post since October 20, 2023, that doesn’t include the two very specific emoji.

“No heart emojis this time from Leslie?? maybe reverse psychology on us?? lol. all of her other posts with Gerry have hearts,” a Redditor pointed out.

Leslie Fhima’s Post With Gerry Turner Confused Fans Even More

Fhima’s Instagram post following the overnight dates seemed to leave fans completely baffled. While some thought the two looked so in love in the photo, others focused on other things — like what happened on the episode. For many fans, their final pick for Turner changed after the November 16, 2023, episode.

Nevertheless, fans are still rooting for Fhima, even if she’s not Turner’s fiancee.

“If he picks Teresa over Leslie I’ll be shocked,” one person wrote.

“I like Leslie but, I think he stuck on Theresa. LOVE IS LOVE,” someone else said.

“Leslie… I picked you from the get go!! I’m hoping he has picked you!!! You deserve it,” a third comment read.

“Both women deserves the happiness! But he could only choose one. Hopefully the one that doesn’t get picked she finds her husband as well. Both women are beautiful inside out,” a fourth Instagram user added.

ABC has yet to announce whether there will be a “Golden Bachelorette” spinoff following the success of this new franchise. However, fans are already voicing their opinions for who they’d like to see hand out roses. And while Fhima’s name was certainly been thrown around, most fans seem to want to see Faith Martin take on the role.

READ NEXT: ‘Golden Bachelor’ Spoilers: Gerry Turner Thinks He Made a ‘Mistake’